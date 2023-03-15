Endoscopy Devices Market Demands, Supply and Forecasts 2030

Endoscopy Devices Market Growth & Trends

The global endoscopy devices market size is expected to reach USD 81.0 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030. Growing adoption of minimally invasive endoscopic procedures by medical professionals to look into the esophagus, colon, and stomach and also its application to perform biopsies and sclerotherapy are some of the factors boosting the market growth. In addition, the increasing trend of adopting disposable endoscopes to reduce the chances of cross contaminations is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast years.

Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global endoscopy devices market based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Endoscopes, Endoscopy Visualization Systems, and Operative Devices.

The endoscopy visualization systems segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 36.6% in 2022 owing to their wide adoption during endoscopy procedures and increasing application for the visualization and diagnosis of complex disease conditions such as cancer, GI disorders, urinary disorders, and lung disorders. In addition, the availability of next-generation endoscopy visualization systems which enables surgeons to visualize the internal organ of choice with the minimally invasive procedure is further boosting its adoption and signifying higher share to the segment

In addition, the endoscopes segment accounted for a CAGR of 9.4% in the market for endoscopy devices during the forecast period. This high growth rate is attributed due to the increasing number of endoscopic procedures coupled with the high adoption of endoscopes to perform surgeries and biopsies for better diagnosis and treatment. The flexible endoscopes segment dominated the endoscopes segment and accounted for a high revenue share in 2021, owing to its high preference of use by medical professionals and its advantages such as safety, increased efficiency, and enhanced ergonomics as compared to rigid endoscopes.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy, Laparoscopy, Obstetrics/gynecology endoscopy, Arthroscopy, Urology endoscopy (cystoscopy), Bronchoscopy, Mediastinoscopy, Otoscopy, Laryngoscopy, Other applications.

The Gastrointestinal (GI) endoscopy segment dominated the market for endoscopy devices and accounted for a revenue share of 55.3% in 2022. This high share of the segment is attributable to the increasing geriatric population and the growing burden of functional gastrointestinal diseases. In addition, rising preference for endoscopy procedure as first-line treatment for early detection and diagnosis of functional gastrointestinal disorders and the availability of technologically advanced endoscopes are some of the major factors driving the growth of the segment.

are some of the major factors driving the growth of the segment. Furthermore, the urology endoscopy segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast years owing to the increasing prevalence of chronic urological diseases such as cancer and tumor and the growing number of cystoscopy procedures. For instance, as per the report published by Cancer Research U.K., each year there are about 10,300 new cases of bladder cancer in the U.K. and it is the 11th most common cancer in the U.K. Since cystoscopy is the main diagnostic procedure for bladder cancer, it is anticipated to fuel the segment growth over the forecast years.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospitals, Ambulatory surgery centers, Other end uses.

The hospital’s segment dominated the market for endoscopy devices and accounted for the highest revenue share of 47.1% in 2022. Hospitals are generally considered as primary health systems and the increase in preference of hospitals for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic disorders by the patient population is also fueling the segment growth. In addition, a large number of surgeries performed in hospitals including endoscopy procedures also increase the endoscopy devices adoption thereby supporting segment growth.

Furthermore, the ambulatory surgery centers/clinics segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR during forecast years. Growing preference for minimally invasive procedures to lower overall cost and reduce the number of days of hospital stays are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the segment. In addition, faster recovery time, and minimal discomfort due to the use of less invasive keyhole endoscopic procedures also accelerates the adoption of endoscopy devices in ambulatory surgery centers/clinics, which in turn is anticipated to propel segment growth over the forecast period.

Market Share Insights

September 2020: PENTAX Medical announced to launch new Ultrasound Video Gastroscopes J10 Series in the U.S. These advanced gastroscopes enable better image quality, increase diagnostic capabilities, and help in effective disease management of the patient.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The high demand for technologically advanced endoscopic products for diagnosis and treatment of several chronic disorders makes the completion intense among the existing players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global endoscopy devices market include,

Olympus Corporation

Ethicon Endo-surgery, LLC.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Boston Scientific Corporation

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Smith & Nephew Inc.

Richard Wolf GmbH

Medtronic Plc (Covidien)

PENTAX Medical

Machida Endoscope Co., Ltd.

