Telecare Market Striking Opportunities, And Forecasts To 2030

Telecare Market Growth & Trends

The global telecare market size is expected to reach USD 6.3 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. Telecare provides services mainly to the vulnerable and geriatric people for immediate contact with someone for help in case of any emergency. In addition, the increasing development of new technology from telephones to online virtual visits has shaped the face of modern health care services. Moreover, the growing adoption of digital health services to extend patients’ access to care, remotely monitor risks, health conditions, or any early warning signs is anticipated to fuel market growth over forecast years.

Telecare Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global telecare market based on type and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Activity Monitoring and Remote Medication Management.

The activity monitoring segment dominated the market for telecare and accounted for the highest revenue share of 50.7% in 2022. This high share is attributed due to the high adoption of telecare services for activity monitoring, especially among the elderly population. In addition, the increasing adoption of telecare platforms by patients with physical disabilities for daily activity monitoring and the rising geriatric population to maintain their self-efficacy and remain safe in their own homes are the other factors supporting the growth of the segment.

Moreover, the remote medication management segment is anticipated to witness the highest CAGR in the market for telecare over the forecast period. Growing demand for management of chronic disease conditions through virtual face-to-face encounters. Increasing use of telecare platforms like pill reminders by individuals to take their medicines at the right time with the correct dosage and prevent any adverse drug events is expected to drive the segment.

Telecare Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

June 2019: LloydsPharmacy a division of McKesson U.K. acquired Echo, a startup company that offers an app to help manage medication and order online repeat prescriptions for delivery.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Growing adoption of mobile health technology for domiciliary care, by providing support to live in their own homes independently, enhancing their safety, and managing risks, particularly for elderly and vulnerable populations, creates a competitive environment among the top players.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global telecare market include,

Teladoc Health, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Johnson and Johnson

AstraZeneca PLC

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck and Co., Inc.

Pfizer, Inc.

Sanofi

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Orange

Google (Alphabet), Inc

Allscripts

Airstrip Technologies, Inc

AT&T

Apple, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Telecare Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.