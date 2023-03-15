U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market Size And Landscape Outlook To 2030

U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market size is expected to reach USD 76.2 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2030. Rising demand for metal stamping in various industries and growing adoption of Electric Vehicles (EVs) is anticipated to contribute to market growth over the forecast period. Metal stamping is used in various industries including automotive, aerospace, consumer appliances, and industrial machinery. Its increasing demand in industrial machinery coupled with the rising use of robotics and automation is expected to further contribute to the growth of metal stamping industry over the coming years.

U.S. And Mexico Metal Stamping Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market on the basis of process, application, and region:

Based on the Process Insights, the market is segmented into Blanking, Embossing, Bending, Coining, Flanging, Others.

Based on process, the blanking segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 27.0% in 2021 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The segment has been dominating the market for many years owing to its cost-effective and quick ways to produce identical parts in large volumes. These advantages made blanking a preferred choice in end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, and household appliances where mass production takes place. Embossing is the second-most vital process segment of the market. Embossing in automotive metal stamping is expected to witness high growth owing to the large-scale manufacturing of automotive components.

The use of laser embossing for engraving patterns and dates on automotive components and license plates is expected to augment the segment growth over the forecast period. The coining segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. This technique is used in the manufacturing of precision parts that require finer polished surface finishes. The coining market is expected to witness growth owing to the increasing complexity in vehicle designs. The process provides accurate bends in a consistent manner, does not require expensive machinery or hardened surfaces, and can resist impact and abrasion.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Appliances, Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Telecommunication, Others.

Based on application, the automotive segment accounted for a revenue share of more than 39.0% in 2021. The metal stamping process is used to manufacture numerous automotive parts including body panels, tops, chassis, hubcaps, moldings, trim pieces, brake components, and interior and exterior lighting components. Rising emphasis on lowering vehicle weight is anticipated to augment the demand for metal stamped parts in the automotive industry over the coming years. Furthermore, industrial machinery constitutes an integral part of the market. Metal stamping is used for producing numerous products such as brackets, electrical housings, and interior components, which find application in industrial machinery.

is used for producing numerous products such as brackets, electrical housings, and interior components, which find application in industrial machinery. The manufacturing industry is adopting various automated and smart industrial solutions, which is further expected to propel segment growth. The consumer appliances segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing application segment of the market for metal stamping in the U.S. and Mexico. This growth is on account of increasing utilization of lightweight metal components to improve the durability of appliances. Metal stampings are extensively used in various applications in the industry, such as dishwashers, dryers, garbage disposal units, grills, HVAC units, ovens, and refrigerators.

Market Share Insights

May 2021: General Motors decided to invest USD 40 million for the renovation and installation of new flexible fabrication machinery presses at its Pontiac stamping plant.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive with the presence of numerous players. Joint ventures, capacity expansions, and investments in new technologies are the key strategies adopted by many key players in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. and Mexico metal stamping market include,

ACRO Metal Stamping

Ford Motor Company

Goshen Stamping Company

Harvey Vogel Manufacturing Co.

Kapco Metal Stamping

Magna International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc.

Pacific Metal Stampings, Inc.

