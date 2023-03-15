HexaCorp Adopts New Security Measures for Office 365 to Keep your Business Safe

Chennai, India, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — Office 365 managed services are provided with extra security and protection by HexaCorp. Recently HexaCorp, one of the reputed IT managed services companies have adopted new security measures for Microsoft Office 365 managed services to keep businesses safe from ransomware or viruses, and hackers. After scrutinizing a range of factors related to data protection and data security, the company has decided to go for the most stringent security measures to keep the customers out of trouble and data loss.

As Microsoft partners, HexaCorp reveals that they are much more concerned about safeguarding their businesses from cyber-attacks, and so adopted new measures to fight against ransomware or viruses. They also reported that small and medium companies are more prone to these cyber-attacks and lack fundamental protection against common threats. A survey report reveals that 71% of SMBs are vulnerable to cyber-attacks out of 87% of businesses that have already been data breached.

A report states that SMBs also lack the expertise to implement sophisticated IT solutions, which are considered as unaffordable and too complex. But for HexaCorp it looks like a well-crafted job to perform. HexaCorp has intelligent and experienced experts to handle Office 365 managed services and safeguarding sensitive information is something they have focused on in recent years.

Office 365 managed solutions of HexaCorp adopted a few measures to safeguard data from fraudulent activities, and they include multi-factor authentication, separate admin accounts, employee training, protection against ransomware, halt for auto-forwarding emails, end-to-end encryption, protecting emails from phishing attacks, staying in compliance.

Microsoft Office 365 services defend against malware, and viruses by proving to initiate advanced protection that has sophisticated scanning of attachments and AI-powered analysis to detect and discard dangerous messages, Automatic checks of links in emails to assess if they are part of a phishing scheme, and prevent users from accessing unsafe websites, device protection to prevent devices from interacting with ransomware and other malicious web locations.

About HexaCorp

With 22+ years of excellence and experience in managed services & digital transformation services, HexaCorp has a long successful story to explain. HexaCorp’s Office 365 services include 24/7 support desk, administering Office 365, Office 365 implementation or evolution, including customization, integration & migration. They manage teams of experts, and hold strong partnerships with top Cloud & Managed service providers Amazon Web Services, Azure & Google Cloud adhere to delivering agnostic cloud & managed applications services & solutions.

