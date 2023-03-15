America’s Boating Channel Smart TV to Premiere at IBWSS

RALEIGH, NC, USA, 2023-Mar-15 — /EPR Network/ — America’s Boating Channel™ will publicly launch its new smart TV offerings – an ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) app and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel – at the 2023 International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) opening ceremony.

“One month from today, America’s Boating Channel will become the first full-time television destination totally focused on boaters, with boating lifestyle, sports, news, and entertainment genres of TV programming combined with the best of boating safety and boater education videos,” said Kathy Strachan, America’s Boating Channel’s vice president of business development.

“We are excited about America’s Boating Channel’s public launch of its smart TV offerings at the red-carpet gala opening of IBWSS, and proud that our boating safety videos are included in them,” said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council, which hosts IBWSS. “The 2023 summit will feature a unique and stimulating day of on-the-water training experiences.”

America’s Boating Channel is the U.S. Coast Guard funded award-winning boating safety and boater education video service of United States Power Squadrons®. IBWSS will bring together boating and water safety industry professionals from around the world to network, learn, and collaborate from Sunday April 16 through Wednesday April 19 at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Little Rock, AR.

“Our new app and channel will showcase video content from fellow boating safety advocacy organizations that share U.S. Coast Guard financial support, including the Water Sports Foundation (WSF), the American Canoe Association (ACA), National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), the Corps Foundation (CF), National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA), and Sea Tow Foundation (STF),” noted Strachan. “American Whitewater (AW), Safe Kids Worldwide (SKW), and Water Solutions Group (WSG) will be added soon.”

“We are also expanding the scope and appeal of our smart TV offerings with Boat Fails, Boating News, Boat Races, Boating TV Programs, Movies for Boaters, Cooking on Board, Boating Cartoons, Military films from the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy, and coverage of the U.S. Sailing Team,” she added.

“This year’s IBWSS program will make a splash with dynamic speakers, exclusive networking opportunities, and a unique full-day workshop offering on-the-water training experiences,” said Phillips.

“We are partnered with Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA) in bringing the latest in towed sport technology to our attendees. Lee Gatts from WSIA has stated that this may be the most variety of vessels and equipment that he’s seen at a conference. Attendees will be transported to the Rock City Yacht Club on the Arkansas River where they’ll be able to observe from the dock, board a vessel and watch wake surfing, or even jump on an e-foil or wakeboard and try them out. Count me in!” she concluded.

About America’s Boating Channel

America’s Boating Channel™ is produced for United States Power Squadrons® (USPS) by Lafferty Media Partners (LMP) under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. The service features professionally produced, high-definition, boating safety and boater education videos. America’s Boating Channel has been recognized with the National Boating Industry Safety Award as the 2021 Top Marine Media Outlet, and with the 2022 International Boating and Water Safety Summit Communication Award for the top Video Public Service Announcement (PSA) Series. AmericasBoatingChannel.com

About IBWSS

The International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) is hosted by the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC), in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard with support from America’s Boating Channel, Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA), BoatUS Foundation, and Kalkomey Inc. Attendees include federal and state agencies, marine law enforcement, parks services personnel, instructors, manufacturers, nonprofit representatives, and many others committed to keeping recreational boating and water enthusiasts safe on the water. View the program at IBWSS.org/program/2023-program. Register now at IBWSS.org/register

About Water Sports Foundation

Headquartered in Orlando, FL, the Water Sports Foundation (WSF) is the non-profit educational arm of the Water Sports Industry Association (WSIA). Since 2011, the WSF has successfully managed boating safety outreach projects as a U.S. Coast Guard non-profit grant recipient. The Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund administered through congressional action provides funding for the U.S. Coast Guard’s recreational boating safety non-profit grants program. WaterSportsFoundation.com

About the ACA

Founded in 1880, the ACA (American Canoe Association) is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization serving the broader paddling public by providing education related to all aspects of paddling, stewardship support to help protect paddling environments, and sanctioning of programs and events to promote paddlesport competition, exploration, and recreation. Based in Fredericksburg, VA, the ACA is the oldest member-based paddlesport recreation, competition, and conservation association in the United States. The ACA has a network of members and affiliated clubs and organizations spanning every U.S. state and 45 countries, who range from elite level competitors and internationally recognized instructors to recreational novices and beginner paddlers. AmericanCanoe.org

About National Safe Boating Council

Founded in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) serves as a national catalyst for developing a safe boating culture by providing educational resources, outreach programming, and training opportunities for industry partners and the boating community to influence safe, secure, and responsible boating. Learn more at SafeBoatingCouncil.org

About the Corps Foundation

The Corps Foundation (CF) is a nonprofit educational foundation incorporated in 2006 to support lakes and waterways managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) throughout the United States. CF operates in a cooperative relationship with USACE to foster contributions and partnerships that support environmental and recreation projects at USACE operated lakes and waterways. CF engages the support of members, contributors, businesses, community, and Friends’ organizations to collaborate with USACE in providing vital services to the public. The Life Jackets Worn…Nobody Mourns campaign is promoted by USACE in cooperation with CF and supported by a CF grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. CorpsFoundation.org

About National Association of State Boating Law Administrators

The National Association of State Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) is a national nonprofit, 501(c)3 organization that works to develop public policy for recreational boating safety. NASBLA represents the recreational boating authorities of all 50 U.S. states and its territories. NASBLA offers a variety of resources, including training, model acts, education standards, publications, and more. Through a national network of thousands of professional educators, law enforcement officers and volunteers, NASBLA affects the lives of over 76 million American boaters. NASBLA.org

About Sea Tow Foundation

The Sea Tow Foundation (STF), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, was established in 2007 by Captain Joe Frohnhoefer, founder of Sea Tow Services International, after he witnessed too many preventable accidents and fatalities on the water. Through its flagship programs which include the Life Jacket Loaner Program, Sober Skipper Campaign, and the National Boating Industry Safety Awards, the Sea Tow Foundation strives towards its vision of a world where boaters are safe and responsible. BoatingSafety.com

