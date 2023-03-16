Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market to Grow at 17.7% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 16, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Industry Overview

The global artificial intelligence for IT operations platform market size was valued at USD 7.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.7% from 2022 to 2030.

Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) platform refers to the AI platform for IT operations. It combines human intelligence with automated algorithms to provide full visibility into the performance of IT systems. The key factor driving the adoption of AIOps in the IT environment is the fulfillment of adequate speed and agility, required for the business.

Also, advanced machine learning algorithms capture the useful information running in the background to provide actionable insights. For instance, in October 2021, BMC, a global leader in software solutions, announced several new Control-M innovations and BMC Helix, which enabled enterprises to gain more value-added insights, provide better service to the customers, and increase resilience as well as agility. This is extending data science in the enterprise.

Recent technological advancements have paved the way for AI in IT operations. Several companies are adopting the connection of knowledge, Natural Language Processing (NLP), and domain-enriched Machine Learning (ML) techniques, to offer improved AIOps platforms and services. For instance, in February 2021, for self-driving cars, several elements were identified, analyzed, and acknowledged, simultaneously. Deep learning algorithms are applied to assist self-driving cars in contextualizing information picked up by their sensors, such as speed of movement, the distance from other objects, and a prediction of where they will be in 5-10 seconds.

AIOps platform uses intelligence and self-learning algorithms, backed by ML to automate regular IT tasks. It also detects and anticipates any possible events via historical and behavioral data analysis. Moreover, it provides a cognitive analysis of data by leveraging big data analytics and derives meaningful information from data for comprehensive processing. The integration of IT operations with AI ensures real-time data correlation, multi-dimensional data normalization, severity-based incident prioritizing, and predefined response plans to mitigate future events.

This ability to derive actionable insights from scratch data helps build a responsive ITOps infrastructure. For instance, in March 2022, TSB Bank plc, a retail and commercial bank based in the United Kingdom, is leveraging the Dynatrace platform to speed up innovation as it extends digital offerings for its clients.

The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to stimulate the market growth of next-generation tech domains, including artificial intelligence, owing to the mandated work-from-home policy. For instance, LogMeIn, Inc. (U.S.), a cloud and SaaS-based remote connectivity and customer engagement services provider, has realized a significant increase in new sign-ups across its all-service portfolios, amid the outbreak.

Additionally, enterprise IT workers increasingly depend on commercial AIOps solutions to keep their computing systems running smoothly despite technical workforce issues during the pandemic. For instance, in January 2021, IBM and other major IT suppliers have made AIOps a critical thread for connecting their disparate platforms and capabilities. In fact, for multi-cloud management tool suppliers, AI-driven IT service management is making a significant difference.

Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global artificial intelligence for IT operations platform market based on offering, application, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region:

AIOps Platform Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Platform

Services

AIOps Platform Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Infrastructure Management

Application Performance Analysis

Real-Time Analytics

Network & Security Management

Others

AIOps Platform Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

AIOps Platform Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

SMEs

Large Enterprises

AIOps Platform Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecom

Energy & Utilities

Government & Public Sector

Media & Entertainment

Others

AIOps Platform Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations Platform market include

AppDynamics

BMC Software, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

HCL Technologies

International Business Machines Corporation

Micro Focus

Moogsoft

ProphetStor Data Services, Inc.

Resolve Systems LLC

Splunk Inc.

