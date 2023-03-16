Sarilumab Market 2022: Segmentation Analysis and Forecast to 2033

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global sarilumab market size was valued at USD 366.7 million in 2022, which is expected to reach USD 1,027.4 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2023 to 2033.

The global market for IL-6 inhibitors, including sarilumab, is expected to grow in the coming years. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, the growing aging population, and the rising awareness and adoption of biologic drugs are driving the growth of the sarilumab market. As for its industry growth, sarilumab was developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi. It was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in May 2017 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. Since then, it has also been approved in other countries and for other indications, such as COVID-19. In 2020, it received emergency use authorization from the FDA for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients who require supplemental oxygen.

Definition of the Global Sarilumab Market

Sarilumab is a medication that belongs to a class of drugs called interleukin-6 (IL-6) inhibitors. It is used to treat various inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and juvenile idiopathic arthritis. Sarilumab works by blocking the action of IL-6, a protein that is involved in the body’s immune response and inflammation. By blocking IL-6, sarilumab can help to reduce inflammation and alleviate the symptoms of inflammatory conditions. Sarilumab is administered by injection under the skin (subcutaneous injection) once every 2 weeks. It is available in pre-filled syringes and auto-injectors to make self-administration easier for patients.

COVID–19 Impact on the Global Sarilumab Market

The impact of COVID-19 on sarilumab sales has been both positive and negative. On the one hand, sarilumab has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for emergency use in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who require supplemental oxygen. This has increased the demand for the drug and has likely boosted sales. However, on the other hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has also had a negative effect on the healthcare system, which has affected the sales of many medications, including sarilumab. Many hospitals and clinics have had to postpone non-urgent procedures and appointments, which has led to a decrease in the number of patients receiving sarilumab and other medications. Additionally, the pandemic has caused economic hardship for many people, which may make it more difficult for them to afford expensive medications like sarilumab.

Global Sarilumab Market Dynamics

Drivers: Growing awareness and adoption of biologic drugs for of inflammatory conditions

Rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory conditions are becoming more common due to factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, and unhealthy diets. As a result, there is a growing demand for effective treatments such as sarilumab. Sarilumab is a biologic drug, which means it is derived from living cells rather than chemical compounds. Clinical studies have shown that sarilumab is effective in lowering the signs and symptoms of RA and improving physical function in patients who have not responded to other treatments. It has also been shown to slow the progression of joint damage in RA patients. Biologic drugs are becoming increasingly popular due to their effectiveness and specificity in targeting specific disease pathways. This is driving the growth of the sarilumab industry.

Restraints: High cost of Sarilumab drug

The high cost of sarilumab may limit the number of patients who can afford the drug, which could decrease its sales. Sarilumab is a biologic drug, which tends to be more expensive than traditional drugs because they are more complex to manufacture and require more rigorous testing and development. The cost of sarilumab can vary depending on factors such as the dosage, the frequency of treatment, and the location. In the United States, the list price for a monthly supply of sarilumab can be as high as $5,500, although the actual cost may be lower depending on insurance coverage and other factors. The high cost of sarilumab has led some healthcare providers and patient advocates to call for lower prices or increased access to affordable treatment options. In response, some pharmaceutical companies have offered discounts or other assistance programs to help patients afford these drugs.

Opportunities: Expanding indications and formulations of Sarilumab

Sarilumab is currently only approved for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, but there is potential for it to be approved for other inflammatory conditions such as psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, which could expand its market and increase sales. Pharmaceutical companies are developing new formulations and delivery methods for sarilumab, such as subcutaneous auto-injectors and pre-filled syringes, which could improve convenience and patient adherence to treatment.

Scope of the Global Sarilumab Market

The study categorizes the sarilumab market based on indication, demographic, dosage, distribution channel, and regional and global levels.

By Indication Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2019-2033)

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Psoriatic Arthritis

Ankylosing Spondylitis

Others

By Dosage Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2019-2033)

Injection

Solution

By Demographic Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2019-2033)

Adult

Geriatric

By Distribution Channel Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2019-2033)

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online

By Region Outlook (Sales, USD Million, 2019-2033)

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Rheumatoid arthritis segment accounts for the largest market share by indication

Based on the indication, the market is divided into rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and others. The rheumatoid arthritis segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 in the global sarilumab market. The major use of Sarilumab is for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) in adults. Sarilumab is used to reduce the signs and symptoms of RA, improve physical function, and slow the progression of joint damage. Sarilumab works by blocking the interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor, a key mediator of inflammation in RA. By reducing inflammation, Sarilumab helps to relieve joint pain and stiffness, improve physical function, and slow the progression of joint damage. Clinical studies have shown that Sarilumab is effective in lessening the signs and symptoms of RA and improving physical function, and it has been approved for use in several countries around the world.

North America accounted for the largest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global sarilumab market has been segmented across Europe, North America, the Middle East & Africa, Asia-Pacific, and South America. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2022. In the US, Sarilumab is approved for use in combination with methotrexate or as monotherapy in patients who are intolerant to methotrexate or for whom methotrexate is considered inappropriate. In the US, Sarilumab is available by prescription only and is typically covered by insurance, although out-of-pocket costs may vary depending on the patient’s insurance plan and specific circumstances.

Competitive Landscape: Global Sarilumab Market

The major players covered in the global sarilumab market report are Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi, among other domestic and global players. Sanofi and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals jointly developed Sarilumab and hold the global rights to market and distribute the drug. The companies have a long-standing partnership to develop and commercialize innovative medicines for patients with serious medical conditions.

