Edible Films and Coating Market Trends and Dynamics 2022-2030

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global edible films and coating market size is expected to grow from USD 2,936.1 million in 2022 to USD 5,347.1 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030.

Edible films and coatings are any thin materials used to wrap or coat food and medications to extend their shelf life. They operate as a barrier and protect while boosting food quality and safety. These materials do not affect the items’ look, smell, or taste and protect them against moisture migration. The edible film is a free-standing sheet that may be placed on or between the layers of food components, whereas the edible coating is a thin layer that is applied to various goods to manage moisture transfer and gas exchange environmentally friendly. The edible coating is applied to the product’s exterior surface by spraying, dipping, dripping, and brushing. Furthermore, these coatings are typically made from renewable and edible components.

Global Edible Films and Coating Market Definition

The increase in global demand for fruits and vegetables drives the market growth. Because fruits are particularly perishable, losses occur after harvesting, and they already have a shorter shelf life. The edible coating is one proposed approach for reducing PH losses and increasing product shelf life. The natural edible coating is becoming more popular as the need for healthy and sustainable foods grows. Edible films and coatings save waste and are environmentally beneficial. Thus, in order to decrease waste and enhance the shelf life of fruits and vegetables, various firms are developing edible packaging.

Apeel, a US-based startup, produced an edible nature-inspired covering for fruits, Apeel, to combat food waste and plastic packaging waste and to deliver up to two times the shelf-life in the entire food business. Apeel is a product from edible components in plant skins, peels, and seeds. It adds a little more peel to the product to delay the water loss and oxidation rate, which are the principal causes of deterioration. That additional peel is entirely edible, bland, and safe to consume. Changes in consumer lifestyle, greater demand for functional foods, improved awareness of health and wellbeing, and increased disposable money all favor the edible films and coatings business.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Edible Films and Coating Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has enabled several private entrepreneurs to enter markets to meet the increased demand for food goods. As a result, makers of food components, particularly coatings, benefited. Because of the accompanying simplicity of storage, consumption, and fast provision of nutrition and energy, the demand for novel snack items has been continually strong in industrialized countries. As a result, such elements are propelling the industry ahead during these challenging times. Consumer interest in items that assist the general maintenance of health and wellness increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, pushing consumers to boost their nutritional intake and consume safer and better foods. This raised demand for fresh and organic goods like fruits and vegetables. As a result, loading up the trolleys with more organic and fresh-origin goods and fruits and vegetables increased the market use of these edible films and coatings.

Global Edible Films and Coating Market Dynamics

Drivers : Sustainable Packaging is Increasingly Being Used to Minimize Carbon Footprints

Green packaging has grown in popularity in the majority of countries as a result of increased environmental concerns. Rising transportation and energy expenses are also driving industry growth. Furthermore, poor customer impressions of traditional packaging and government pressure to shift toward environmentally friendly materials have fueled industry expansion. Some firms have recently developed green packaging solutions to lessen their carbon impact.

Restraints: High Manufacturing Costs

The expansion of the global edible films and coatings market may be constrained by high manufacturing costs and volatile raw material prices. Lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic have severely constrained markets in various economies.

Opportunities: Technological Advancements

The market for eco-friendly food packaging is driven by stringent government regulations, packaging sector downsizing, and technical breakthroughs in the packaging industry for creating packaging using non-petroleum goods. Furthermore, novel products such as edible packaging and water-soluble packaging fuel the demand for environmentally friendly food packaging.

Scope of the Global Edible Films and Coating Market

The study categorizes the edible films and coating market based on material type and application at regional and global levels.

By Material Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Protein

Polysaccharides

Lipids

Composites

By Application Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Fruits and Vegetables

Bakery and Confectionery

Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry, and Seafood

Nutritional Products

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Fruits and vegetable segment accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period by application

Based on the application, the edible films and coating market has been categorized into travel nurses, per diem nurses, locum tenens, and allied healthcare. Fruits and vegetables are the highest growing segment with the highest CAGR. The edible coating is widely used on fruits and vegetables because it helps to preserve textural qualities, mass transfer in vegetables and fruits, prevent oxidative responses on fruits and vegetables, and improve glossiness and shine.

North America accounts for the largest market share by Region

Based on the regions, the global edible films and coating market has been segmented across North America, Asia–Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market with the largest global revenue share in 2022. Consumers’ willingness to pay for items, as well as increased knowledge about eco-friendly products, the presence of global companies, and the simple availability of edible films and coating materials, will boost the segment’s market growth. As a result, such market trends are likely to assist North America is dominating the overall market.

Competitive Landscape – Global Edible Films and Coating Market

The global edible films and coating market is highly competitive, with key industry players adopting strategies such as partnerships, product development, acquisitions, agreements, and expansion to strengthen their market positions. Most companies in the market are indulged in expanding business across regions, enhancing their capabilities, and molding strong partner relations.

