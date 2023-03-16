Hot Food Processing Equipment Market To Gain Substantial Traction Through 2030

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-16 — /EPR Network/ — According to the Market Statsville Group (MSG), the global Hot Food Processing Equipment Market size is expected to grow from USD 24.4 billion in 2022 to USD 35.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2030. The increased demand for packaged and fast food is anticipated to lead manufacturers to boost their production capacity, which will increase demand for hot food processing equipment, which has been rising steadily over the past few years and is expected to continue to do so in the future. The market is primarily driven by rising consumer demand for processed meals and bakery goods combined with advances in food processing. The demand for this market is anticipated to be driven by the growing fraction of the younger population with better spending power. Several technological advancements are being made in the food processing sector to meet the growing population’s demand for food. It is anticipated that more will be invested in R&D initiatives to integrate cutting-edge technology like automation and the Internet into hot food processing equipment. The demand for cloud kitchens is expected to create demand for hot food processing equipment in the market.

COVID – 19 Impact on the Global Hot Food Processing Equipment Market

COVID-19 pandemic adversely affected the manufacturing and food industry, along with a decline in global trade. The food equipment manufacturing industry is heavily hit by the virus, as the pandemic has shut the production and factory operations in the market. Chinese companies are the hub for raw material supply to the global market, so it affects the entire supply chain for manufacturing companies all around the globe. Therefore, it is anticipated that the COVID-19 epidemic will reduce global investment in the hot market for producing food processing equipment.

Global Hot Food Processing Equipment Market Dynamics

Drivers : Rising Disposable Incomes and a Growing Younger Population in Emerging Economies

The demand for products in Middle Eastern nations is anticipated to increase as a result of rising disposable income, increasing population, and a more sedentary lifestyle. Additionally, the governments of Middle Eastern nations intend to lessen their dependency on the petroleum industry and encourage investments in sectors including construction, the automobile industry, and the food and beverage industry. And also, food and beverage demand is expected to boost the hot food processing equipment market during the forecast period, as this equipment increases the shelf life of food.

Restraints : Strict Government Laws & Regulation

Several countries’ governments & food organizations across the world are implementing strict rules & regulations regarding food processing equipment and hygiene due to the rising number of foodborne diseases and the COVID-19 pandemic. Governments worldwide are giving several safety training facilities for food processing and handling machinery operators to minimize the threat. It becomes challenging for a few emerging small and medium enterprises to implement the government rules due to minimal capital funding in their business. This is restraining the global hot food processing equipment market growth.

Opportunity : Growing Demand for Healthy Meals and The Rise of Veganism

The growing preference for healthy food and the growing vegan population will create a lucrative opportunity for the market. Customers are refocusing their attention on adopting a more nutrient-dense diet that emphasizes a more sustainable lifestyle and relies less on animal products. The market for lab-grown meat is also anticipated to increase due to environmental consciousness and worries about animal welfare. As a result, an increase in these people’s population propels the hot food processing market.

Scope of the Global Hot Food Processing Equipment Market

The study categorizes the hot food processing equipment market based on type, mode of operation, and end user at the regional and global levels.

By Type Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Baking Equipment

Evaporation Equipment

Pasteurization Equipment

Dehydration Equipment

Roasting & Grilling Equipment

Frying Equipment

By Mode of Operation Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Automatic

Semi-automatic

Manual

By End User Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

Food Processing Industries

Food Service Industry

Household

By Region Outlook ( Sales, USD Million, 2017 – 2030 )

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy France UK Spain Poland Russia The Netherlands Norway Czech Republic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Indonesia Malaysia Thailand Singapore Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Colombia Rest of South America

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Northern Africa Rest of MEA



Baking equipment segment is projected to account for the largest market share around the globe

Baking equipment has dominated the industry and accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022. Bakery items are expected to see a rise in demand owing to consumers’ hectic lifestyles and increased ready-to-eat foods. The rising snack consumption will likely boost the market demand for cakes and pastries. Hot baking equipment market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by rising consumer demand for bakery goods.

Asia Pacific accounts for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is accounted for the highest CAGR in the market. Growing health awareness, increased interest from foreign investors in the region, and an increase in the middle-class population’s purchasing power have contributed to millennials’ preference for processed food products. These factors are all expected to contribute to the industry’s expansion in the Asia Pacific.

Competitive Landscape – Global Hot Food Processing Equipment Market

Major players in the global hot food processing equipment market are: