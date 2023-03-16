Root Beer Market Key Players and Growth Information Analysis Report 2030

Root Beer Market Growth & Trends

The global root beer market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.09 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Root beer is a North American drink that’s been traditionally made using the root bark of the sassafras tree. Sassafras was banned by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 1960 owing to the presence of safrole, a carcinogenic component. Thus, most commercial root beers available in the market contain the artificial flavoring of sassafras. However, some companies, such as Hansen Beverage, use safrole-free sassafras extract to retain the authenticity of root beer.

Root Beer Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global root beer market on the basis of product, type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Alcoholic and Non-alcoholic.

The non-alcoholic product segment accounted for the largest share of more than 89.00% of the global revenue in 2021. Non-alcoholic root beer is majorly consumed in the world owing to its unique taste. Root beer is typically non-alcoholic but a small portion of root beer contains alcohol. It comes under the category of soft drinks. Most of them are gluten- and caffeine-free and are safe for teenagers. This non-alcoholic beverage became popular during the prohibition period in the U.S. in the early 19th century. Since then, non-alcoholic root beer demand increased. Non-alcoholic root beers are consumed more compared to alcoholic root beer owing to their authenticity. A Few companies, such as A&W, are offering root beer float dessert toppers to pair with root beer.

The alcoholic product segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The increasing demand for low alcoholic beverages is expected to drive the growth of the segment. Traditional alcoholic root beer contains 0.5 to 2% Alcohol By Volume (ABV), but few brands, such as Not Your Father's Root Beer, offer hard root beers, which have a high ABV value of over 5.9%. The root beers were initially made without alcohol in them. But, due to the consumers changing behavior and preference for low-alcoholic drinks, companies started incorporating alcohol in them. Various brands in the market also offer hard root beer. A few of them are AB-InBev Best Damn Root Beer, Abita Bayou Bootlegger, and Jed's Hard Root Beer.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Conventional and Diet.

The conventional segment accounted for the largest share of more than 82.5% of the global revenue in 2021. Conventional root beer is typically non-alcoholic or with a low ABV value (less than 2%). It is mostly consumed in the North America region. Traditional root beers were made of root bark of sassafras (a North American species of tree). Sassafras is the primary flavor and main ingredient in conventional root beers. Sassafras was banned by the Food and Drug Administration in 1960 owing to the presence of safrole (a carcinogenic component) in sassafras. Most commercial root beers now available in the market contain the artificial flavoring of sassafras.

The diet type segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. Diet root beers, such as sugar-free, low-sugar, caffeine-free, gluten-free, and more, are gaining popularity among consumers owing to the growing health and wellness trends. In addition, growing westernization in Asia Pacific and other regions is further expected to accelerate the segment growth. Companies, such as Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Dad’s Old Fashioned Root Beer, and Boylan Bottling, offer diet root beers, such as zero sugar, zero-calorie root beers.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into On-trade and Off-trade.

The off-trade distribution channel segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 70.9% in 2021. The off-trade distribution channel includes root beer merchants, supermarkets, hypermarkets, retail outlets, caterers, beer/specialty stores, and e-commerce platforms. Consumer inclination towards e-commerce is expected to drive segment growth. This sales channel has seen more growth as compared to the on-trade channel. The pandemic-induced lockdown boosted product sales through off-trade channels.

Supermarkets & hypermarkets dominated the off-trade segment. These retail chains have been offering various deals, such as discounts on product prices, which is another factor propelling the demand for root beer via the off-trade distribution channel. The on-trade segment is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. The on-trade distribution channel includes outlets like bars, clubs, restaurants, hotels, and coffee shops. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the growth of the on-trade segment drastically, owing to the shutting down of the aforementioned outlets. Moreover, international tourism came to a standstill due to strict lockdown and preventive measures across the globe.

Root Beer Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The global market is characterized by the presence of numerous well-established players. Companies are increasingly focusing on new product development to gain a higher market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global root beer market include,

Keurig Dr. Pepper

Anheuser-Busch Companies, LLC

Blitz-Weinhard Brewing Co.

Dad’s Root Beer

Sprecher Brewing Co. Inc.

The Berghoff

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks

Whole Foods Market IP, L.P.

