Dental X-ray Market Size Worth $5.3 Billion by 2030

Dental X-ray Industry Overview

The global dental X-ray market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% from 2022 to 2030. Dental X-rays are the images of a person’s teeth and the surrounding structures that are used to evaluate oral health. A low level of radiation is used for capturing these images. An increase in preference of people for better aesthetic and oral care and a rise in the burden of dental disorders has led to an increase in the frequency of dental X-ray procedures, which is, in turn, boosting the market growth.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 84.9% of children aged between 2 and 17 years, nearly 64.0% of adults from 18 to 64 years of age, and nearly 65.6% of adults aged 65 and above have had at least one visit to a dentist. The routine checkups mainly include crowns, root canals, maxillofacial procedures, bonding treatments, and dental fillings. Thus, regular dental checkups are anticipated to fuel the growth of the dental X-ray market.

Moreover, dental esthetics is an increasing concern, leading to a surge in demand for cosmetic procedures, which is reported to have doubled in the past 5 years. According to a survey carried out by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry in 2018, the primary factor influencing people to opt for cosmetic dentistry procedures was improving their physical attractiveness and self-esteem (86%), followed by restorative and health reasons (46%). Exhibiting a flawless appearance on social media is the major trend nowadays and this is expected to boost the market growth.

The rapid adoption of cosmetic dentistry, increasing dental disorders, the introduction of innovative imaging solutions, and the rising geriatric population are the key factors propelling the growth of the market. The dental digital X-ray market has been experiencing many technological advancements. One such path-breaking innovation is the Cone-beam Computed Tomography System (CBCT). CBCT has provisions for fast, accurate, and 3-D imaging of the patients to examine dental disorders. This system has successfully surmounted the conventional 2-D X-ray imaging pitfalls of aiding precision studies and effective diagnostics of dental diseases.

COVID-19 has affected all the markets including the dental industry as there was a complete lockdown imposed by the governments as a precautionary measure. The pandemic has caused a huge disruption in the supply chain of the overall medical device industry including the dental X-ray industry. The coronavirus outbreak negatively impacted the market due to the decline in the number of dental treatments after the second quarter of 2020. However, this temporary slump is expected to decline and the demand for dental X-rays is likely to increase post-pandemic. Rising awareness for oral care and rising dental problems will also drive the market growth.

Dental X-ray Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dental x-ray market based on product, type, application, end-user and region:

Dental X-ray Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Analog

Digital

Dental X-ray Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Intraoral

Extraoral

Dental X-ray Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Medical

Cosmetic Dentistry

Forensics

Dental X-Ray End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Diagnostic Centers

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Dental X-ray Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Dentsply Sirona launched Xios AE intraoral sensor. This Advanced Exposure technology of the Xios AE sensor has a resolution of 33 lp/mm* with optimized data read-out and innovative filtering to maximize the dentist’s diagnostic potential.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global dental X-ray market include:

Dentsply Sirona

Planmeca OY

Danaher Corporation

Institute Straumann

Zimmer Bioment Holdings

3M Company

A-Dec

Align Technology Inc,

Biolase Inc.

