Veterinary Telehealth Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2023 – 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Veterinary Telehealth Industry Overview

The global veterinary telehealth market size was valued at USD 119.6 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6% from 2022 to 2030.

The growing adoption of these management systems can be attributed to the steady growth in the focus on veterinary telehealth along with disease detection. Furthermore, the prevalence of zoonotic and chronic diseases in animals and the rising adoption of IoT & AI by pet parents are some of the major drivers for the market. The increasing prevalence of diseases such as diabetes, kidney diseases, spinal disc problems, and blood pressure-related issues is further fueling the market.

The increasing incidence of obesity in pets due to conditions such as joint diseases & osteoarthritis is fueling the demand for better treatment options. Further, disease outbreaks in the livestock can be major socioeconomic threats, resulting in disruption of local markets, international trade, and rural markets as well as production loss. Such factors are driving the market for veterinary. The COVID-19 pandemic is confidently influencing the market for veterinary telehealth. The interest in veterinary telehealth is increasing during the ongoing crisis. According to a 2020 article published by the Veterinary Medical Association, the use of telemedicine has grown to monitor and protect the health of veterinary teams and veterinary patients.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Veterinary Telehealth Market

For instance, in March 2021, a leading integrated healthcare company in India, Practo, announced the launch of a veterinary telemedicine service. Likewise, in May 2020, TeleTails launched a new software solution in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, called TeleTails Instant which is a video conferencing tool. However, government restrictions on veterinary telemedicine are expected to limit how liberally veterinary professionals use telemedicine. This is due to the increased availability of COVID-19 vaccines provides individuals more latitude to take their animals to practitioners in person. For instance, The U.K. has proclaimed in November 2021 that they ended waivers of their telemedicine restrictions. Thus, limiting the adoptions to some extent. However, increasing awareness and associated benefits with the use of telehealth platforms are supporting the growth.

The increasing prevalence of zoonotic diseases and chronic animal diseases is also contributing to the telehealth market. According to WHO statistics, in 2021, it was estimated that millions of deaths and about 1 million cases of illness occur each year from zoonotic diseases and around 60% of emerging infections worldwide are the result of zoonotic diseases. Thus, the increase in infections is compelling pet owners and farm animal owners to adopt telehealth services for improving and monitoring the health of their pets and animals. The upsurge in animal healthcare spending is anticipated to boost the market growth. According to the 2021 report by APPA – American Pet Products Association, the cumulative spending in the U.S. pet industry has increased by 1.06% from 2019 to 2020.

Moreover, the rising concern of owners about their animals has resulted in an increase in pet care expenditure which is further fueling the growth.Furthermore, in 2021, approximately 1,09,600miilions was spent on pets and 1,03,600millions in 2020 in U.S.The increasing demand for animal healthcare is propelling the market growth. Furthermore, there is high demand and an increasing rate of consumption for animal-derived products is anticipated to drive the market for veterinary telehealth. This growing demand is eventually increasing the need to protect animals from diseases. According to the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-biotech Applications (ISAAA), the demand for meat and milk production is anticipated to double by 2050 in developing countries. Such factors are propelling the adoption of telehealth for animal healthcare.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Animal Health Industry Related Reports

Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market – The global veterinary point of care diagnostics market was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The global veterinary point of care diagnostics market was valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2023 to 2030. Veterinary Medicine Market – The global veterinary medicine market size was estimated at USD 44.59 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a lucrative compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% over the forecast period.

Veterinary Telehealth Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global veterinary telehealth market on the basis of animal type, service type, and region:

Veterinary Telehealth Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Canine

Feline

Equine

Bovine

Swine

Others

Veterinary Telehealth Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Telemedicine

Teleconsulting

Telemonitoring

Others

Veterinary Telehealth Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Veterinary Telehealth market include

Airvet

Activ4Pets

BabelBark, Inc.

GuardianVets

PetDesk

Petzam

TeleTails

Televet

Vetster, Inc.

VitusVet

Whiskers Worldwide, LLC

Virtuwoof, LLC

FirstVet

PawSquad

Petriage Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Veterinary Telehealth Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter