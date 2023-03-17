Terminal Sterilization Services Market Forecast, Size and Gross Margin Analysis by 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Terminal Sterilization Services Industry Overview

The global terminal sterilization services market size was valued at USD 9.80 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.63% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing growing number of surgical procedures, increasing incidence of hospital-acquired infections, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases, and rapid technological advancement are the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth globally.

There has been an increase in the number of surgical procedures performed globally. For instance, according to a research article published in NCBI in 2020, around 310 million surgeries are performed annually worldwide. Similarly, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2018, over 17.7 million surgeries and minimally invasive cosmetic procedures took place in the U.S. Moreover, as per Molnlycke Health Care AB, around 70 million surgical procedures are performed in Europe, growing by 3% to 4% annually. Most of the surgeries involve at least one device that has been sterilized by using EtO. For instance, surgical kits, gowns, heart valves, pacemakers, drapes, syringes, catheters, and ventilators are among the medical devices that require EtO sterilization. Thus, the rising number of surgeries is expected to boost the market growth.

The increasing incidence of HAIs is expected to positively impact the market during the forecast period. For instance, according to National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), around 300,000 patients in England suffer from HAIs every year. Similarly, as per Patient Care Link, in American hospitals alone, an estimated population of 1.7 million people is infected with HAIs, which accounts for the approximately 99,000 associated deaths annually. Thus, with an increase in HAIs, the demand for terminal sterilization is anticipated to grow, thereby impelling the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase the demand for terminal sterilization. For instance, as per WHO, more than 40% of people aged 65+ in the UK have reported at least one chronic disease, whereas, 15% of people have at least two chronic diseases. Similarly, according to European Commission, cardiovascular disease is the biggest cause of death in the UK. Furthermore, the rate of stroke in U.K. is increasing. For instance, as per Stroke Association, a stroke strikes every 5 minutes in U.K., whereas there are 1.3 million stroke survivors in the UK. Thus, many people are opting for invasive surgery, which is indirectly contributing to the growth of the terminal sterilization services market.

Additionally, rapid technological advancements have led to the launch of various innovative products in the market, which is expected to impel the market growth.

Terminal Sterilization Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global terminal sterilization services market report on the basis of product, end use, and region:

Terminal Sterilization Services Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Ethylene Oxide

Irradiation

X-ray

Gamma (Co-60)

E-beam

Others

Moist Heat Terminal Sterilization

Others

Terminal Sterilization Services End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital & Clinics

Pharma & Nutraceuticals

Medical Device Manufacturing/Packaging

Other Manufacturing Sectors (Semiconductor, Food/Confectionaries, Chemical/Materials)

Academic Research Institutes

Others

Terminal Sterilization Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Terminal Sterilization Services market include

Steris PLC

3M

Getinge AB

ASP (Fortive)

Belimed, Inc. (Metal Zug Group)

Sterigenics U.S., LLC- A Sotera Health Company

Fedegari Group

Olympus Corporation

Andersen Sterilizers

Steelco S.P.A

