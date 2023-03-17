Cookware Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Cookware Industry Overview

The global cookware market size was valued at USD 23.75 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% from 2022 to 2030. The rising preference for modular kitchens, coupled with the improving living standards, is driving the demand for cookware products in the commercial and residential sectors.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought in a seismic shift in people’s attitudes towards wellness and the kitchen environment. The industry has been witnessing a few pivoting factors determining consumers’ spending on cookware, i.e., working from home, conducting purchases on online platforms, and additional spending leeway realized from not having any outdoor leisure and travel expenditure.

Increased spending on home improvement projects or home remodeling is also boosting the product demand owing to the rising inclination of consumers toward modular kitchens. According to the Leading Index for remodeling activity, home improvement spending has risen at 6% annually in the last three years since 2015. Moreover, manufacturers are partnering with contractors and builders for home construction with appropriate cookware products in the kitchen.

Millennials have significantly driven the popularity of cook-at-home meals, which, in turn, is driving the demand for cookware products. More color, adaptable pieces for smaller spaces, and pieces that meet consumers’ individual needs are some of the trends shaping the market for cookware in the residential sector.

Furthermore, the growth of commercial kitchens, eateries, and restaurants is propelling the growth of the market. Rapid construction in the commercial segment, particularly the hospitality sector, is driving the need for cookware. Dining out has become more than just about eating for consumers and food joints. In the hospitality sector, customer retention goes beyond food and depends on how good the overall experience has been for the patrons.

With concerns over climate changes and deforestation, consumers are increasingly demanding sustainable products. Cookware made from sustainable materials that are free of glues, polymers, coatings, or dyes is in demand now more than ever. Consumers are seeking products that are sustainable while also having an aesthetic appeal. For instance, Our Place, a Los Angeles-based company, manufactures cookware that is ethically made with responsible materials and is Teflon as well as PTFE-free.

Cookware Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cookware market on the basis of product, material, application, distribution channel, and region:

Cookware Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Pots and Pans

Pressure Cooker

Cooking Racks

Cooking Tools

Microware Cookware

Cookware Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Glass

Other

Cookware Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Cookware Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Cookware Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Cookware market include

Group SEB

Werhahn Group

Target

Meyer Corporation

Fissler

Tramontine

Newell Brands Inc.

SCANPAN

TTK Prestige Ltd.

The Vollrath Co., L.L.C.

Hawkins Cookers Limited

