Mushroom Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Mushroom Industry Overview

The global mushroom market size was valued at USD 50.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The increasing vegan population demanding a protein-rich diet around the globe is expected to be a key driver for the market over the forecast period. Mushrooms are considered a superfood owing to their nutritional contents. Mushrooms are packed with four key nutrients namely selenium, vitamin D, glutathione, and ergothioneine. These nutrients help mitigate oxidative stress and prevent or decrease the risk of chronic conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and dementia. Moreover, it offers a strong natural umami flavor, allowing consumers to reduce salt proportion in mushroom meals by 30-40%, thereby benefitting health.

The U.S. was the second-largest producer accounting for approximately 375 million kg in the year 2019. The production in the country is declining since 2017 and has declined by 11% from 2017 to 2019. Whereas the demand from end-users is growing, which has resulted in an increase in the prices by 6% in 2017-18 and by 3% in 2018-19. The U.S. government is continuously increasing import duties, which is also contributing to the higher prices of mushrooms. Mushroom is one of the protein-rich vegan sources as it offers nearly 3.3 g of protein per 100 g of serving. Meat has been a key source of protein in the western diet; thus, the population adopting a vegan diet is anticipated to prefer protein-rich vegan products to fulfill their daily protein requirements.

Consumers are increasingly becoming label-conscious and seeking products made from natural ingredients. Clean label cosmetic products made from plant extracts, without the use of synthetic ingredients, are gaining considerable traction in the market. Thus, personal care & beauty product manufacturers are increasingly using botanical ingredients in cosmetic formulations which are expected to have a positive impact on the demand. Mushrooms have a limited shelf life ranging from one to three days due to the high water content in them. Thus, post-harvest storage and transportation are a crucial part of successful cultivation.

Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the imposition of lockdowns to contain the spread of the disease. In the initial months of the pandemic, the logistics or goods transportation industry also faced a slowdown due to the unavailability of personnel and uncertainty generated due to the pandemic. This led to significant losses to growers, as mushrooms have a limited shelf life. Therefore, the limited shelf life of mushrooms is anticipated to restrain the market growth over the forecast period.

Mushroom Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global mushroom market on the basis of product, form, distribution channel, application, and region:

Mushroom Product Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Button

Shiitake

Oyster

Matsutake

Truffles

Other

Mushroom Form Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Fresh

Processed

Mushroom Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Direct to Customer

Grocery Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Mushroom Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Food

Pharmaceutical

Cosmetics

Mushroom Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Mushroom market include

Bonduelle Group

Costa Group

CMP Mushroom

Drinkwater Mushrooms

Greenyard

Monaghan Group

Monterey Mushroom, Inc

OKECHAMP S.A

Shanghai Fengke Biological Technology Co., Ltd

The Mushroom Company

