Aseptic Packaging Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Aseptic Packaging Market: by Material (Plastic, Paper & Paperboard, Metal, Glass, and Wood), by Type (Cartons, Bags & Pouches, Bottles & Cans, Ampoules, and Others), by Application (Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The aseptic packaging market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s studies will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the aseptic packaging industry.

Aseptic Packaging Industry Outlook

The aseptic packaging market size is USD 49.77 billion in 2020 and reaches USD 74.32 billion by 2027, with is expected to register a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period, 2021-2027. Due to the increase in demand for ready-to-eat food products, the market for aseptic packaging is experiencing high growth. Increased urbanization and development in the packaging industry, particularly in the emerging economies of the Asia Pacific and South America, have led to an increase in demand for aseptic packaging.

Factors affecting the Aseptic Packaging Market over the forecast period

Aseptic packaging is driven by factors such as an increase in demand for convenience and quality food products and the market for milk beverages.

There is an increasing demand for long shelf-life convenience food products that are either free of bacterial contamination or delay. In food production, food preservatives are widely used to increase shelf life and preserve product quality. People, however, are becoming increasingly aware of the adverse effects of eating processed foods with additives.

Aseptic packaging is increasingly dependent on electronic tracking and logistics, and in this process, it finds growth opportunities. Aseptic packages are also e-tracking-friendly because they enable high-quality printability, which helps to use codes and supports RFID. Therefore, as electronic logistics systems develop, the market for aseptic packaging is expected to grow.

The cost-to-benefit ratio for small producers and high investment in research & development are the constraining factors for the market for aseptic packaging.

Impact of COVID-19 on Aseptic Packaging Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in the rapid increase in the demand for aseptic packaging across several sectors, primarily the healthcare and industrial sectors. Halted manufacturing operations have led to weakened demand for specialty polymers across various end-use industries. The prevailing macro environment due to the pandemic shall record recovery indications following the prevalence of COVID-19 and the subsequent resumption of production activities. As a critical market contributor, the report will account for Covid-19.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the study of the global aseptic packaging market based on material, type, and application.

Based on the material, the aseptic packaging market has been segmented into –

Plastic

Paper & Paperboard

Metal

Glass

Wood

Based on the type, the aseptic packaging market has been segmented into –

Cartons

Bags & pouches

Bottles & cans

Ampoules

Others

Based on the application, the aseptic packaging market has been segmented into –

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceutical

Others

Aseptic Packaging Market: Regional Outlook

The global aseptic packaging market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific was expected to account for the largest market share in the global market, followed by North America and Europe. The growing demand for packaged food and beverage products is expected to positively impact industry growth due to changing consumer lifestyles and increasing spending capacity among Asian consumers. To cope with rising end-user demand, manufacturers from developed economies are likely to shift their production facilities within the region.

Over the forecast period, India is expected to be a key market with prime demand for the food and beverage sector. Increasing demand in the region for non-additive natural products such as liquor, juices, and flavored milk is expected to positively impact industry growth over the forecast period.

Key Global Aseptic Packaging Market Competitors Includes –

The global aseptic packaging market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The vital Aseptic Packaging manufacturers operating in the global market are –

Robert Bosch GmbH

du Pont de Nemours and Company

Tetra Laval International

Amcor Limited

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Reynolds Group Holdings Limited

Bemis Company, Inc.

Great view Aseptic Packaging Co., Ltd.

IMA S.P.A.

Schott AG

The aseptic packaging market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Aseptic Packaging Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Aseptic Packaging Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

