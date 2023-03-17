Personalized Beauty Products Market Insights on Current Scope 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Global Personalised Beauty Products Market: by Product (Skincare, Haircare, Make-Up, Fragrances, and Others), by Gender (Male and Female), by Distribution Channel (Online, Beauty Salons, Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Supermarkets, and Others), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The personalized beauty products market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the personalized beauty products industry.

Personalized Beauty Products Industry Outlook

The personalized beauty products market size is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Personalized beauty products are much preferable by the consumers as it allows one to select combination, ingredients, and formulas which are best suitable for an individual’s skin. Personalized beauty products are also affordable as it only covers the required product, and the extra ingredients are excluded. The advancement in cosmetology is expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

Factors Affecting the Personalised Beauty Products Market Over the Forecast Period:

Rising disposable income and the rising technological innovation with the ingredients used in the personalized beauty products support the growth of the personalized beauty products market across the globe.

The rising risk of skin allergies from beauty products is augmenting the demand for personalized beauty products suitable to an individual’s skin type, driving the global market growth.

Rising R&D in genomics and characteristics of an individual’s skin type will offer growth opportunities to the market players over the forecast period.

Lack of awareness in emerging and under-developed economies and availability of limited branded personalized beauty products are certain factors hampering the market’s growth.

Impact of COVID-19 on Personalised Beauty Products Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has considerably impacted the growth of the personalized beauty products market due to the implementation of lockdown and the practice of social distancing across the globe. This has canceled several events, such as fashion shows and trade shows, which considerably declined the demand for beauty products. Therefore, a substantial downfall in the personalized beauty products market value can be estimated by the end of 2020. However, with the cease of lockdown across various countries, the postponed events and fashion shows have been scheduled for 2021; therefore, a considerable loss in the market value will be overcome by the personalized beauty products market in 2021.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global personalized beauty products market study based on products, gender, and distribution channel.

The personalized beauty products market has been segmented based on product–

Skincare

Haircare

Make-Up

Fragrances

Others (Oral care)

The personalized beauty products market has been segmented based on gender–

Male

Female

The personalized beauty products market has been segmented based on distribution channel –

Online

Beauty Salons

Specialty Stores

Departmental Stores

Supermarkets

Others (Pharmacy)

Personalized Beauty Products Market: Regional Outlook

The personalized beauty products market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2019, North America held the largest share in the personalized beauty products market, followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. North America is further estimated to dominate the personalized beauty products market during the forecast period. Moreover, Asia Pacific is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Personalised Beauty Products Market Competitors Includes –

The personalized beauty products market is highly fragmented, with many small players across the globe. The key personalized beauty products players operating in the global market include –

Alticor

Avon Products Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Kao Corp.

L’Oréal Group

Mary Kay Inc.

Oriflame Cosmetics Global SA

Procter & Gamble

Revlon Inc.

Shiseido

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Unilever

Yves Rocher.

The personalized beauty products market report thoroughly analyzes macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Personalized Beauty Products Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Personalized Beauty Products Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

