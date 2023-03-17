Mobile Gaming Market Top Participant to Focus on Regional Expansion

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile Gaming Market: by Type (Adventure, Racing, Casino, Educational, Action, Sports, Strategy, and Others), by Platform (Android, iOS, and Others), by Subscription (Free and Premium), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

The mobile gaming market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s studies will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the mobile gaming industry.

Mobile Gaming Industry Outlook

The global mobile gaming market size was valued at USD 65 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 154 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.75% during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The growing penetration of smartphones and the advancement of technology with the increasing adoption of trending game development technologies are major factors in developing the mobile gaming industry.

Factors affecting the Mobile Gaming Market over the forecast period:

The worldwide gaming industry is expanding, and the smartphone plays a major role in expanding the overall industry. For the gaming industry, the development of mobile games has resulted in scalability. Innovative mobile games have also started to form platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, to ensure high product differentiation and benefit from engaging games to improve their advertising strategies.

Despite geopolitical tensions, the growing smartphone penetration and increasing gaming options are also increasing mobile gaming penetration in many parts of the globe. For instance, according to White Designers Game Studios, in Iran, with a population of 82 million and a smartphone penetration rate of about 35% in 2019, there are more than 30 million active mobile gaming players in the nation.

Market trends such as location-based games, cloud gaming, blockchain-based game, AR/VR-enabled mobile games are also fueling the demand for mobile games. However, as compared to VR-based and AR-based games are more preferred on mobile.

Impact of COVID-19 on Mobile Gaming Market:

The outbreak of COVID-19 resulted in the rapid increase in the demand for mobile gaming owing to the implementation of work from home and lockdown regulations across the globe. Online play has also increased due to the outbreak of COVID-19, with respondents spending more time playing games with other humans via the internet connection. According to the Hollywood Reporter, it is estimated that around 29% of the US gamers said they have been playing more with friends online since the COVID-19 pandemic was initiated. Also, almost 17% responded in the UK compared with 12% in France, that they played more online than offline.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global mobile gaming market study based on type, platform, and subscription.

Based on the type, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into –

Adventure

Racing

Casino

Educational

Action

Sports

Strategy

Others

Based on the platform, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into–

Android

iOS

Others

Based on the subscription, the mobile gaming market has been segmented into-

Free

Premium

Mobile Gaming Market: Regional Outlook

The global mobile gaming market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East, and Africa. In 2019, Asia Pacific held the largest share in the global mobile gaming market, followed by Europe and North America. The decreasing cost of internet data packs also fuels the demand for online mobile games, particularly in emerging economies. The Asia Pacific is emerging as the major contributor to the growth of the global mobile gaming industry, as most companies in the region are producing innovative formats. Mobile gaming accounted for 55-60% of video game revenue in China in 2019 and 35-40% in the US. The Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the global mobile gaming market during the forecast period in terms of value. Moreover, North America is expected to project the highest CAGR in the global market over the forecast period.

Key Global Mobile Gaming Market Competitors Includes –

The global mobile gaming market is highly fragmented, with the presence of a large number of small players across the globe. The key mobile gaming players operating in the global market include –

Pokémon Go

Tencent

Supercell

PUBG

Candy crush saga King

Ludo king

Aniplex

Honor of king

Fornite

Roblox

Toon blast

Clash of clans

Clash royal

Marvel contest of champions

Slotomania

The mobile gaming market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

