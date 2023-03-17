N95 Mask Market Worth US$ 1.9 billion by 2025

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

N95 Mask Market: by Type (Mask with Exhalation Valve and Mask without Exhalation Valve), by End-User (Hospitals/Clinics, Drug Stores, and Online Stores), by Application (Industrial Use and Daily Use), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2020–2025)

N95 mask market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating in the global market. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive analyses of the market, capturing all the aspects of the N95 mask market.

Global N95 Mask Market Research Report, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

N95 Mask Industry Overview

N95 masks are personal protective equipment widely adopted to protect the occupant and prevent the airborne particles and liquid from entering the body. The National Institute for Occupational primarily regulates N95 masks Safety and Health (NIOSH), the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The associations such as OSHA, CDC, and NIOSH indorse that the people should increase the use of masks for face coverings in a public gathering place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus virus; also, it prevents the further spread of the virus from the person who is already coronavirus positive.

Factors Affecting the N95 Mask Market over the forecast period

Key Drivers:

Growth in Adoption of Masks as a Precautionary Measure

The rapid increase in the Incidence of Infections

Increasing occurrence of respiratory diseases

Key Restraints:

The high cost of N95 Mask

Discrepancies in the supply of raw materials

Key Opportunities:

Investment in research and development

Technological development to enhance the quality and reduce the price

Key Challenges:

Inefficient supply chain

A large count of counterfeit N95 masks in the market

Market Trends:

Doctors of developed countries such as Germany and Japan are reusing the mask due to a lack of supply.

Countries are announcing the ban on the import of N95 masks to enhance the local economic conditions. Such countries are South Korea, India, China, Russia, Thailand, Japan, and Germany.

Impact of COVID-19 on N95 Masks Market:

The outburst of COVID-19 resulted in the rapid increase in N95 masks’ demand for healthcare professionals, as this mask is suggested explicitly for nurses and doctors. Recently, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) introduced an emergency use authorization for the decontamination procedure offered by Advanced Sterilization Products (ASP) that expected to result in the sterilization of over 4 million N95 masks every day. These N95 masks are cleaned using hydrogen peroxide. Furthermore, ASP’s STERRAD sterilization machines are EUA-approved and used in over 6,300 hospitals for sterilizing N95 masks. There is a prediction that around 9,900 machines are now installed and operating in the US market, and each machine can manufacture more than 480 masks every day. Even shoe manufacturers have initiated face masks, and they plan to manufacture over 100 thousand face masks weekly from its factories located in the global market. Such initiatives by non-healthcare companies have provided lucrative opportunities for the N95 grade medical protective masks market growth.

N95 Masks Market: Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global N95 mask market study based on type, end-user, and application.

Based on the type, the N95 mask market has been segmented into –

Mask with Exhalation Valve

Mask without Exhalation Valve

Based on the end-user, the N95 mask market has been segmented into –

Hospitals/Clinics

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Based on the application, the N95 mask market has been segmented into –

Industrial Use

Daily Use

N95 Mask Market by Application, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Global N95 Mask Market: Geographical Outlook

The global N95 mask market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to dominate the N95 Mask market, followed by Europe & Asia Pacific in 2019, and this dominance is expected to continue in the market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

N95 Mask Market by Region, 2018-2025 (USD Billion)

Source: MSG Analysis, 2020

Key Competitors Operating in Global N95 Mask Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 results in mass manufacturing of surgical and N95 masks; this increases the constant and rigorous working of various companies. Moreover, Honeywell International and 3M are leading the manufacturing of N95 masks in the US and other markets worldwide. It is expected that the global N95 mask market is highly consolidated owing to the presence of a large number of small players. Therefore, the key players operating in the global N95 mask market include –

3M

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc.

Cardinal Health

Kowa Company Ltd.

Ambu A/S

BD

Alpha Pro-Tech

Prestige Ameritech

Louis M. Gerson Company, Inc.

Teleflex

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

ANSELL LTD.

Ohlone Press LLC

JIANGSU TEYIN IMP. & EXP. CO., LTD.

The Gerson Company

Cambridge Mask Co

Vogmask

DACH Schutzbekleidung GmbH & Co. KG

Hakugen Co. Ltd

The N95 mask market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs from industry participants and industry experts across the value chain.

The N95 Mask market report covers comprehensive analysis on: