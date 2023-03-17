Native Advertising Market Revenue Growth and Quantitative Analysis Till 2027

United States, New York, 2023-Mar-17 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Native Advertising Market: by Type (In-Feed Ads Units, Search Ads, Others), Platforms (Closed, Open, Hybrid), and by Region – Global Industry Sizing, Growth, Trend, Opportunity, and Forecast (2021–2027)

Native Advertising Industry Outlook

The native advertising market was valued at USD XX billion in 2020 and is estimated to register a modest CAGR of XX% during the forecast period (2021-2027). To make the advertising experience less intrusive, native advertising sticks to the strategy of matching the visual design of the digital media platform that is being accessed. Native advertising principles adhere to the practice of making the advertisement content appear and feel like natural content.

Native advertising, also called sponsored content, is a type of advertising that matches the form and function of the platform upon which it appears. Native advertising is designed specifically not to look like an ad, making it harder to ignore.

Rising adoption of native advertising:

One of the major factors responsible for the global native advertising market is that these ads are less disruptive/intrusive than banner ads. Also, native advertisements fit in more lucidly on mobile devices. The rising mobile internet trend makes native advertising logically more effective for marketers and global brands wanting to expand their consumer base. With the increase in the number of smartphone users globally, the reach of native advertisements will also expand, consequently increasing the number of companies interested to advertise through this medium. This will enhance the growth opportunities for the global native advertisement market over the report’s forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19 on Native Advertising Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic prevalence has positively impacted the native advertising market due to the imposed lockdown and shutdown facilities regulations the smartphone users have been increased. This increase is beneficial for advertising companies as they will use this platform to present more ads to attract interested customers. However, the consumers are now also aware of real and fake advertisements as they have spent most of their time using smartphones, giving them appropriate knowledge about real and fake ads. Post-pandemic has widely increased in the global ads output, which is estimated to lead to the additional need for native advertising to the end-users. The players are also investing in native ads advancement to extract benefits from these ads globally.

Scope of the Report

The report outlines the global native advertising market study based on type and platforms.

Based on the type, the native advertising market has been segmented into –

In Feed Ad Units (Forbes, Yahoo, Facebook, Twitter)

Search Ads (Yahoo, Google, Bing, Ask)

Recommendation Units (Outbrain, Taboola, Disqus, Gravity)

Promoted Listings (Etsy, Amazon, Foursquare, Google)

In-Ad (IAB Standard) (Appssavvy, Martini Media, EA, Onespot, Federated Media)

Custom / Can’t be Contained (Hearst, Flipboard, Tumblr, Spotify, Pandora)

Based on the platforms, the native advertising market has been segmented into –

Closed Platforms

Open Platforms

Hybrid Platforms

Native Advertising Market: Regional Outlook

Based on the geographical viewpoint, the global native advertising market has been segmented into five geographical regions: North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest market share for native advertising, followed by Europe and North America. Moreover, North America is estimated to project the highest CAGR globally during the forecast period.

Key Global Native Advertising Market Competitors Includes –

The global native advertising market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players across the globe. The vital native advertising manufacturers operating in the global market are –

IAB Playbook

Outbrain

Taboola

Sharethrough

AdsNative

TripleLift

Nativo

Instinctive

Polar

OneSpot

Livefyre

Others.

The native advertising market report covers a thorough analysis of the market dynamics, business models, segmental/regional analysis, and respective market shares and strategies adopted by the key market players operating globally. It entails an in-depth analysis of the factors influencing the global market and market statistics indicating region-wise and segment-wise market share/growth analysis. The report’s study will outlook one of the most exhaustive market analyses, capturing all the native advertising market aspects.

The native advertising market report provides a thorough analysis of macro-economic factors and every segment’s market attractiveness. The report will include an in-depth qualitative and quantitative assessment of the segmental/regional outlook with the market players’ presence in the respective segment and region/country. The information concluded in the report includes the inputs.

Native Advertising Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PEST Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Native Advertising Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA

Native Advertising Market: Target Audience