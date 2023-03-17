Patient Temperature Management Market Analysis by Political, Legal, Economic and Technological Factor

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 17, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Patient Temperature Management Industry Overview

The global patient temperature management market size was valued at USD 3.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8% from 2022 to 2030. Increasing volume of surgical procedures is one of the significant factors impacting growth of the patient temperature management market.

Large number of surgical procedures is being performed globally. Estimates from the Texas Heart Institute indicate over 500,000 coronary bypass procedures are performed each year. Administration of local or general anaesthesia to patients before any surgical procedure results in decreased body temperature. Under these circumstances, warming systems are essential to avoid any further intraoperative hypothermia. Adoption of these systems further assists in minimizing the pre andpost-surgical complications and associated discomfort to the patient.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cancer has encouraged the high demand for warming and cooling devices. In cancer cases, the drop in body temperature results in multiplication of cancer cells in the patient’s body. In order to combat this problem, patient warming systems are used along with radiation therapy and chemotherapy. In addition, increasing incidences of heart attack and stroke is also considered as a significant driver impacting the growth of the market. During such instances, the body needs to be relatively cooler in order to increase survival rate and enable normal brain functioning.

Technological advancements are also projected to increase the market demand due to the introduction of new temperature management systems, such as surface pads, blankets, and head caps. The growing need for modern temperature management systems has led to the introduction of a wide range of surface warming and cooling systems, which has further accelerated the market growth. For instance, one of the key market players, 3M, has developed its Bair Hugger product range, which consists of a complete portfolio of blankets, such as specialty, under body, full body, plus others.

Patient Temperature Management Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global patient temperature management market based on the product, application, end use, and region:

Patient Temperature Management Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Patient Warming Systems

Patient Cooling Systems

Patient Temperature Management Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Surgery

Cardiology

Pediatrics

Neurology

Orthopedic Surgery

Others

Patient Temperature Management End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

Operating Room

Neonatal ICU

Emergency Room

ICUs

Others

Patient Temperature Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Market Share Insights

March, 2016: ZOLL Medical Corporation announced that its Japanese subsidiary, Asahi Kasei ZOLL Medical Corp. has received an approval by PMDA (Japan’s Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency) to commercially launch its Thermogard XP (TGXP) Temperature Management System that aids treatment during sudden cardiac arrest.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the major companies in the global patient temperature management market include:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Bard Medical, Inc.

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC

3M Company

Smiths Medical, Inc.

Geratherm Medical AG

The 37Company

Inditherm Plc;

Atom Medical Corporation

