Dietary Supplements Market Analysis, And Regional Outlook By 2030

Dietary Supplements Market Growth & Trends

The global dietary supplements market size is expected to reach USD 327.4 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. Growing awareness regarding personal health and wellness owing to changing eating habits and hectic lifestyles is expected to drive the demand for dietary supplements over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization and growing disposable income around the world is driving the demand for products that can cover the nutritional deficit at higher convenience is the key factor driving the demand for vitamins, minerals, proteins and amino acids, and other supplement products around the world.

Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global dietary supplements market on the basis of ingredient, form, application, end-user, type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Ingredient Insights, the market is segmented into Vitamins, Botanicals, Minerals, Proteins & Amino Acids, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates, Omega Fatty Acids, Others.

Vitamin as an ingredient dominated the dietary supplement market and accounted for more than 30.8% of the revenue share in 2021, owing to high demand from working professionals and sports athletes for energy and weight management. The users consume multivitamins through tablets, powder, and liquid owing to the higher convenience index in terms of usage. The botanical ingredient was the second largest sub-segment and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of a vegan diet around the globe owing to growing environmental concerns is expected to boost the demand for the botanical ingredient over the forecast period.

The proteins and amino acidssegment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 13.4% over the forecast period. Increasing demand for the protein supplements like whey powders and amino acid products like creatine, tyrosine, citrulline, and proline from the consumers owing to the increasing awareness on health and diet is expected to drive the market for dietary supplements over the forecast period. Energy and weight management product manufacturers are recently focusing more on incorporating nutraceutical ingredients to enhance the nutritional value of the products. It has increased the demand for the fibers and specialty carbohydrates that are indigestible by humans but help to reduce cholesterol levels, weight management, and control blood sugar level.

Based on the Form Insights, the market is segmented into Tablets, Capsules, Soft gels, Powders, Gummies, Liquids, Others.

The tablets segment led the dietary supplements market and accounted for 33.6% of the revenue share in 2021. The higher prevalence of multivitamin products in the form of tablets owing to easy dosage, low cost, higher shelf life, and higher convenience is expected to positively impact the tablets segment over the forecast period. Growing importance for microencapsulation of the finished products to ensure the controlled release is expected to increase the demand for capsules from the health and wellness products manufacturers over the forecast period. However, their higher cost compared to tablets is expected to create challenges for the capsules over the forecast period.

A large number of brands including Optimum Nutrition, Quest Nutrition, NOW Foods, and MusclePharm are involved in the manufacturing of powders of protein, omega-3, minerals, and vitamin blends. Increasing demand for supplements in powder form from bodybuilders, elite athletes, and fitness enthusiasts is expected to boost the powdered dietary supplements over the forecast period. The liquid form is anticipated to witness the highest revenue CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. Liquid dietary supplements are liposomal products that can evenly disperse in the water allowing smooth consumption. Liquid form facilitates the easy formation of blends leading to higher usage in yogurt, smoothies, and other energy drinks.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint Health, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-cancer, Lungs Detox/Cleanse, Skin/Hair/Nails, Sexual Health, Brain/Mental Health, Insomnia, Menopause, Anti-aging, Prenatal Health, Others.

The energy and weight management application segment led the market for dietary supplements and accounted for a revenue share of 30.6% in 2021. Other application of dietary supplements includes general health, bone & joint health, cardiac health, gastrointestinal health, anti-cancer, immunity, diabetes, lungs detox/cleanse, and others. Dietary supplements are primarily used to fulfill nutritional deficiencies in humans. Increasing awareness among the consumers regarding personal health and wellness is expected to drive the demand for dietary supplements including protein and amino acids, minerals, vitamins, and omega fatty acids over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness regarding gut health owing to the increasing prevalence of irritable bowel syndrome, constipation, acid reflux, and indigestion around the globe is expected to drive the demand for fibers and specialty carbohydrates from the gastrointestinal health application over the forecast period. Revenue from immunity application is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period.

Based on the End-user Insights, the market is segmented into Adults, Geriatric, Pregnant Women, Children, Infants.

The adult segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 46.6% in 2021. Changing lifestyles and hectic work schedules among working adults are leading to nutritional deficiencies which are expected to lead to increased consumption of dietary supplements by adults. The increasing prevalence of obesity, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and other related conditions among adults around the globe is expected to be the key factor driving the market. Increasing acceptance of sports as a professional career is expected to drive the demand for dietary supplements like protein, vitamins, amino acids, and others over the forecast period.

Growing awareness regarding the nutritional requirements for children and infants is expected to augment the demand for dietary supplements. The growing working population and increasing per capita income in the developing economies are expected to increase consumer spending on infant nutrition over the forecast period which is expected to drive the market.

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into OTC and Prescribed.

The OTC type segment dominated the market for dietary supplements and accounted for the largest revenue share of 75.7% in 2021 and is expected to lead over the forecast period. OTC sales of dietary supplements are expected to witness steady growth owing to rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of dietary supplements. Initiatives related to healthcare infrastructural development along with the introduction of favorable policies by most governments across the world are likely to impact the popularity and expansion of OTC dietary supplements. OTC dietary supplement industry is focusing on improving the functionality of these supplements through innovations in product formulation, which, in turn, is expected to offer potential growth prospects in the market.

The prescribed dietary supplements segment is expected to register a CAGR of 9.8% over the forecast period. Prescribed supplements are manufactured with strict standards similar to that of pharmaceutical drugs. These supplements provide minimalistic side effects along with proper labeling. Strict regulation by the governing bodies and limited awareness among the individuals related to labeling and health claims is expected to drive the sales of prescription-based dietary supplements. An increasing number of prescribed dietary supplements for individuals with nutritional deficiencies for the precise delivery of nutrients is expected to drive the sales through the prescribed type over the forecast period.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Offline and Online.

The offline segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 81.0% in 2021. The offline distribution channel operates in brick and mortar model or direct-to-consumer model. Offline subcategories include supermarket/hypermarkets, pharmacies, specialty stores, practitioners, and other direct-to-customer channels for offering dietary supplements.

The sales of dietary supplements through online distribution channels are expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years. Increased number of internet users, ease of access to a number of brands, fast-paced lifestyle of the masses, 24/7 availability of products, the convenience of shopping, and a wide range of products offered are factors driving the sales of dietary supplements through online distribution channels in the country. The sales of dietary supplements through online distribution channels are expected to witness the highest growth in the coming years.

Dietary Supplements Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive with the major public as well as private players focusing on innovation and research and development of products.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global dietary supplements market include,

