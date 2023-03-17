North America Digital Health Market Size, Demand and Future Forecasts 2030

North America Digital Health Market Growth & Trends

The North America digital health market size is expected to reach USD 331.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.5% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The transition from volume-based healthcare to value-based care and the necessity of digital technology to improve treatment quality are among the major factors anticipated to drive the market growth over the forecast years. In addition, the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, growing geriatric population, and shortage of healthcare professionals in North America are anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing internet penetration and the growing digitalization of healthcare are expected to support the market growth. The telehealthcare segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022.

North America Digital Health Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the North America digital health market on the basis of technology, component, and region:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Tele-healthcare, mHealth, Healthcare Analytics and Digital Health Systems.

The telehealthcare segment accounted for the highest share of more than 44.2% of the total revenue in 2022. This share is attributed to the high adoption of the technology for treating, diagnosing, and controlling diseases during the COVID-19 pandemic. The segment is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast years due to the increased preference by patients and healthcare providers to use low-cost virtual disease management using telehealth platforms. In addition, growing promotion by the medical professionals to adopt telehealth platforms for better patient engagement is anticipated to drive the segment further during the forecast years.

Increasing investments by manufacturers to develop improved telehealth platforms for better remote patient monitoring and self-diagnostics services also support the segment growth. For instance, in January 2021, Teladoc Health and Dexcom collaborated and introduced CGM technology to offer real-time health recommendations for Type 2 diabetic patients. In addition, the broad application of the telehealth platform to manage several disease conditions of vulnerable people and patients from remote locations is anticipated to accelerate the segment growth during the forecast years.

Based on the Component Insights, the market is segmented into Software, Hardware, and Services.

The services component segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for the largest share of more than 31.4% of the overall revenue. This share is attributed to the growing preference for training, staffing, resource allocation, optimization, and maintenance of digital health The increasing services of post-installation and pre-installation of the healthcare component offered by the key players are also expected to accelerate the segment growth over the forecast years. In addition, increasing expectations of the consumers to get better digital platforms and the growing focus of market players on providing better services are the major factors expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

The increasing services of post-installation and pre-installation of the healthcare component offered by the key players are also expected to accelerate the segment growth over the forecast years. In addition, increasing expectations of the consumers to get better digital platforms and the growing focus of market players on providing better services are the major factors expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. On the other hand, the fastest growth rate is expected from the software segment over the forecast years owing to the rapid development of improved healthcare software by key market players. In addition, rapid adoption of several applications or software among providers, patients, healthcare institutions, and insurance payers is anticipated to drive the growth of this segment over the years to come. Moreover, the increasing trend of healthcare digitalization and the introduction of new software are anticipated to fuel the segment growth further during the estimated period.

North America Digital Health Regional Outlook

U.S.

Canada

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key players are focusing on the development of improved digital components to broaden their service and product portfolio and hold a higher revenue share in the market. The increasing industry consolidation activities, such as mergers, collaborations & partnerships, and product innovation strategies, by key players to expand their product portfolios are among the major factors expected to support market growth over the forecast years.

Some of the prominent players operating in the North America digital health market include,

Cerner Corp.

Allscripts

Apple, Inc

Telefonica S.A.

McKesson Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

QSI Management, LLC

AT&T

Vodafone Group

Airstrip Technologies

Google, Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

HiMS

Orange

Softserve

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

MQure

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Vocera Communications

IBM Corp.

Cisco Systems Inc.

