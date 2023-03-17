Reusable Water Bottle Market Global Insights and Trends Report 2030

Reusable Water Bottle Market Growth & Trends

The global reusable water bottle market size is expected to reach USD 12.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Government regulations and the anti-plastic movement are encouraging consumers to switch to disposable water bottles and prompting manufacturers to develop eco-friendly products. Moreover, the extensive use of disposable bottles in sports and public places is discouraged by various campaigns to create awareness among people, which is expected to promote market growth. Some governments have taken initiatives for the same.

Reusable Water Bottle Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global reusable water bottle market on the basis of material type, distribution channel, and region:

Based on the Material Type Insights, the market is segmented into Glass, Stainless Steel, Plastic, Silicon, Others.

In terms of revenue, the plastic material type segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 35.5% in 2021. This is attributed to the low cost of manufacturing by producers. The greater life expectancy of plastic reusable water bottles has increased consumers’ interest in the consumption of reusable water bottles, which is supporting the growth of the segment.

material type segment dominated the market with a revenue share of more than 35.5% in 2021. This is attributed to the low cost of manufacturing by producers. The greater life expectancy of plastic reusable water bottles has increased consumers’ interest in the consumption of reusable water bottles, which is supporting the growth of the segment. Reusable plastic bottles offer an advantage over traditional plastic bottles. Moreover, as per the blog published by Earth Day organizers in 2021, over one million plastic bottles are purchased in the U.S. every minute. Moreover, around 50 billion water bottles are sold in the U.S. every 12 months, whereas, 7.7 billion plastic water bottles are sold in the U.K. every 12 months. The figures sum up to 300 million tons of plastic waste produced every year around the world, and 8 million tons of plastic in the world’s oceans every 12 months. Thus, reusable plastic bottles are a much more convenient and eco-friendly solution.

Based on the Distribution Channel Insights, the market is segmented into Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online.

In terms of revenue, supermarkets and hypermarkets dominated the market with the largest revenue share of more than 38.00% in 2021. The rising popularity of this channel for shopping among consumers owing to the availability of a large variety of products under one roof drives the segment. Moreover, influential layout motivates consumers to purchase products from these stores.

The rise in penetration of e-commerce and smart devices, with easy payment options, and discount offers are the factors contributing to the growth of this segment. As per Executing Shopper Insights 2020 blog, in 2018, Amazon witnessed the highest sales of reusable water bottles with 14.9% of purchases being made from this channel in the U.K. While, 13.6% of consumers purchased from Tesco and 8.8% from ASDA in the same country.

Reusable Water Bottle Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

February 2021: Hydaway launched a new version of its collapsible bottle that fits in the pocket. It is available in two sizes of 25 ounces and 17 ounces and features a standard cap lid and a useful spout lid. The bottle is made from BPA-free plastic and silicone .

Hydaway launched a new version of its collapsible bottle that fits in the pocket. It is available in two sizes of 25 ounces and 17 ounces and features a standard cap lid and a useful spout lid. The bottle is made from BPA-free plastic and . August 2020: Nalgene launched a new line of reusable water bottles under the brand name Nalgene Sustain. The water bottles are made of 50% recycled content and waste plastic.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the presence of a few established players and new entrants. Players are diversifying the service offering to maintain their market share.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global reusable water bottle market include,

Tupperware Brands Corp.

SIGG Switzerland AG, GmbH

CamelBak Products, LLC

Klean Kanteen

Contigo

Aquasana Inc.

Hydaway

Nalgene

S’well

Order a free sample PDF of the Reusable Water Bottle Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.