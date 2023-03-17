U.S. Digital Health Market Growth, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2030

U.S. Digital Health Market Growth & Trends

The U.S. digital health market size is expected to reach USD 256.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 17.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The improvement in internet coverage facilities and innovation of smartphones is anticipated to drive the digitalization of healthcare organizations. The growing awareness regarding maintaining a healthy lifestyle is also driving the adoption of mHealth apps among consumers. The favorable technology-friendly consumer base looking forward to accessing healthcare and medical assistance through digital health solutions and the improved healthcare IT infrastructure in the U.S are expected to accelerate the market growth over the coming years.

U.S. Digital Health Market Segmentation

Grand View Research, Inc. has segmented the U.S. digital health market based on technology and component:

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Tele-healthcare and mHealth.

The telehealthcare segment dominated the market with the highest revenue share of more than 40.3% in 2022 owing to the increased adoption of digital healthcare platforms to provide remote care for geriatric individuals and patients with chronic diseases. In addition, the investments in telehealthcare platforms have been skyrocketed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which further fueled the segment growth. Increasing penetration of the internet and the growing number of smartphone users create a supportive environment for telehealth adoption, which, in turn, is anticipated to drive the segment growth in the coming years. Increasing consumer & provider willingness to use telehealth and regulatory changes in favor of reimbursement of telemedicine & telehealth services will also support the segment growth.

& telehealth services will also support the segment growth. The segment is also anticipated to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing trend of using digital platforms, such as telehealth and telecare services, for the elderly or vulnerable population to manage their health conditions. The benefit of using telehealthcare facilities, such as remote patient care and management, minimization of disease transmission chances, and care cost reduction is also anticipated to drive the segment growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing telehealth product development activities, growingR&Dinvestments, and growing startup funding are some of the factors expected to boost the segment growth.

Based on the Component Mode Insights, the market is segmented into Hardware, Software, and Services.

In 2022, the services segment dominated the market and accounted for the highest revenue share of more than 37.7% owing to an increase in the number of software upgrades and rapid preference for the advancements of software & hardware. The development of a range of digital platforms for diagnosis, monitoring, prevention & wellness is also anticipated to support the segment growth. Growing demand for functionally improved software platforms and the increasing application updating services provided by the developers is also supporting the segment growth. Increasing activities of the service providers, such as training, installation, and education of the digital health platforms to hold their strong position in the market will boost the market growth.

The growing demand and increasing preference for post-installation services, such as training, staffing, optimization, and other services, are expected to accelerate the segment growth. The software segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing software development activities by the service providers and developers to provide better digital healthcare services. In addition, the growing adoption of healthcare software by consumers and service providers to enhance patient care quality is anticipated to drive the segment growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, the growing need for efficient management of institutional workflows in healthcare institutions, such as hospitals and clinics, will further drive the demand for functionally advanced software. The increasing shift of trends toward value-based care, mainly in economically developed countries like the U.S., and the growing preference for the development of healthcare IT infrastructure are also anticipated to accelerate the software segment growth over the forecast years.

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The key market players are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, technological collaborations, and product development to serve the unmet demand for digital healthcare platforms.

Some of the prominent players operating in the U.S. digital health market include,

Apple, Inc.

AT&T

Airstrip Technologies

Allscripts

Google, Inc.

Orange

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

Softserve

MQure

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Telefonica S.A.

Vodafone Group

Cerner Corp.

McKesson Corp.

Epic Systems Corp.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc

Greenway Health LLC

CureMD Healthcare

HIMS

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Vocera Communications

IBM Corp.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

