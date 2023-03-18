Digital Wayfinding Software Market 2022 Outlook, Business Strategies, Challenges and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Mar 18— /EPR Network/According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Digital Wayfinding Software Market is expected to reach USD 565.2 million by 2030 from USD 163.2 million in 2021. The global digital wayfinding software market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2030. This is due to the expanding infrastructure and technology offerings.

Users of digital wayfinding software can design digital tours for their clients. Businesses that offer tours, such museums, or those in the travel and tourist sector frequently utilise this software. This software’s maps can be made available as web-based apps, interactive touch kiosks, or mobile apps. Users are able to add text, photographs, video, and music to maps, allowing businesses to tailor the tour to meet their specific requirements. To serve the needs of the whole target market for a business, digital wayfinding systems also offer several languages inside the tours.

Global Digital Wayfinding Software Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global digital wayfinding software market based on type, and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Digital Wayfinding Software Market Analysis, by Type

On-Premise

Cloud-based

Global Digital Wayfinding Software Market Analysis, by Application

Airport

Retail

Healthcare

Museum

Educational Institutes

Shopping Malls

Others

Global Digital Wayfinding Software Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Digital Wayfinding Software Market Analysis, by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Digital Wayfinding Software Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a detailed analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Digital Wayfinding Software revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Digital Wayfinding Software revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Digital Wayfinding Software sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Digital Wayfinding Software Manufacturers –

Acquire Digital

Click Grafix

ConnectedSign

Digital Wayfinding Solutions

Jarma Technologies LLP

MetroClick

22 Miles, Inc.

Mindspace Digital Signage

Visix, Inc.

Xtreme Media Pvt. Ltd.

Robin

Condeco

HP (Aruba)

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Digital Wayfinding Software Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Digital Wayfinding Software Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

Benefits of purchasing this report: