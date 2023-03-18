Organic Paper Dyes Market Growth Statistics, Size Estimation, Emerging Trends, Outlook to 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-MAR-18— /EPR Network/ — According to the Regional Research Reports, the Global Organic Paper Dyes Market size was valued at million USD in 2021 and will reach multi-million USD by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.15% from 2022 to 2030.

Global organic paper dyes market size is set to grow owing to the augmentation scope of the product across textiles, book publishers and paper & pulp applications, alongside the rising prevalence of allergic or adverse reactions to synthetic dyes in sectors. Organic or natural dyes refer to colorants derived from plants, insects, natural resources, fungi, or invertebrates.

The textile industry uses an average of 650 chemicals and dyes to manufacture consumer textiles, creating significant pollution. It has augmented the demand for natural dyes from the industry, which are used in the preparation of inks for digital textile printing, book printings, and other applications.

Global Organic Paper Dyes Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global organic paper dyes market based on product type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Organic Paper Dyes Market Analysis by Product Type

Powder

Liquid

Global Organic Paper Dyes Market Analysis by Application

Packaging and board

Writing and printing paper

Coated paper

Others

Global Organic Paper Dyes Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Organic Paper Dyes Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Organic Paper Dyes Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Organic Paper Dyes revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Organic Paper Dyes revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Organic Paper Dyes sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Organic Paper Dyes Manufacturers –

Archroma

Atul

BASF

DyStar Singapore

Kemira

Altana Ag

Cathay Pigments Inc.

DIC Corp.

Huntsman International LLC (Huntsman Corporation)

Sun Chemical Corp (Sun Chemical Group CoÖPeratief Ua).

Clariant International Ltd. (Clariant AG)

Sudarshan Chemicals

Cabot Corporation

Rockwood Holdings

Organic Paper Dyes Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

