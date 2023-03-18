New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities by 2030

EV taxis are new energy vehicles partially or fully powered by electricity, such as Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) and Plug-In Hybrids (PHEVs). The Chinese government began implementing its NEV program in 2019 to foster the developing and introduction of new energy vehicles. The main global issue is depleting fossil fuel resources, and finding alternatives for it has led to an inclination toward green movement and mobility. It is the key factor for the increase in demand and growth of the New Energy Vehicle Taxi Market, as it produces less pollution, is easy to operate, and requires low maintenance costs than conventional petrol and diesel taxis.

The factors influencing the growth of the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market include a rapid rise in air pollution levels; stringent emission regulations.

Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the global new energy vehicle (NEV) taxi market based on vehicle type, ownership, range type, and vehicle class at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Analysis by Vehicle Type

Battery Electric Vehicle

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Analysis by Ownership

Company Owned

Individual Owned/ Private

Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Analysis by Range Type

Intercity

Intra-city

Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Analysis by Vehicle Class

Premium

Non-Premium

Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi revenues in global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Manufacturers –

Daimler AG

BYD Auto Co., Ltd.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Nissan Motor Corporation

Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Co Ltd (JAC)

Changan Automobile Co. Ltd

Beijing Automotive

Industry Holding Co. Ltd. (BAIC)

Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company

Beiqi Foton Motor Co. Ltd.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Report Covers Comprehensive Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

New Energy Vehicle (NEV) Taxi Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

