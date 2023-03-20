Automotive Oil Filter Device Market Size is Expected to Reach Around USD 4.87 Billion in 2030

An Automotive oil filter is designed to remove contaminants from engine oil, transmission oil, lubricating oil, or hydraulic oil. Automotive filters extend engine life by efficiently removing dirt and dust particles that harm internal engine parts, such as pistons, connecting rod and cylinders.

Automotive Oil Filter Market is expected to show high growth opportunities in the original equipment market and aftermarket, due to the limited life of automotive transmission oil filters. Strict carbon emission norms mainly drive Automotive Oil Filter Market in various regions, such as Europe and North America, which are estimated to drive the global automotive transmission oil filter market growth.

Global Automotive Oil Filter Device Market Segmentation

Regional Research Reports has segmented the Global Automotive Oil Filter Device market based on fuel type and application at a regional and global level. Geographically, the research report has considered the five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Moreover, the research study focuses on the market analysis of the tier-1 countries, such as the USA, China, Germany, India, the UK, Japan, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, South Korea, and other territories.

Global Automotive Oil Filter Device Market Analysis by Fuel Type

Gasoline

Diesel

Global Automotive Oil Filter Device Market Analysis by Application

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Others

Global Automotive Oil Filter Device Market Growth, by Region and Country, 2018-2021, 2022-2030 (US$ Millions)

Global Automotive Oil Filter Device Market Analysis by Region and Country

North America ( US, Canada, Mexico )

US, Canada, Mexico Europe ( Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe )

Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Slovenia, Rest of Europe Asia Pacific ( China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific )

China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific South America ( Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America )

Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Rest of South America The Middle East & Africa ( UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Egypt, Qatar, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA )

Global Automotive Oil Filter Device Market Competitive: Key Players

The report includes a comprehensive analysis of leading market players, such as:

Key companies Automotive Oil Filter Device revenues in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated), (US$ Millions)

Key companies Automotive Oil Filter Device revenues market share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Automotive Oil Filter Device sold in the global market, 2018-2021 (Estimated)

Leading Automotive Oil Filter Device Manufacturers –

FRAM Group IP LLC

Sogefi S.p.A

Hengst SE & Co. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

K & N Engineering, Inc.

UFI FILTERS Spa

Champion Laboratories, Inc.

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Mann+Hummel GmbH

Cummins Inc.

Freudenberg & Co. KG.

(Note: The list of the key market players can be updated with the latest market state and trends)

Automotive Oil Filter Device Market Report Covers Details Analysis On:

Market Segmentation & Regional Analysis

Market Size of 10 years

Pricing Analysis

Supply & Demand Analysis

Product Life Cycle Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces & Value/Supply Chain Analysis

Developed & Emerging Economies Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

Market and Forecast Factor Analysis

Market Opportunities, Risks, & Trends

Conclusion & Recommendation

Regulatory Landscape

Patent Analysis

Competition Landscape

15+ Company Profiles

Automotive Oil Filter Device Market Research Methodology

The report is based on analysis through extensive secondary research and primary Interviews.

The secondary data sources include the company website, annual reports, investor presentations, press releases, white papers, journals, certified publications, government websites, and articles from the industry.

Similarly following is the list of a few paid secondary sources/databases,

Factiva

Statista

D&B Hoovers

Owler

Enlyft

HG Insights

Bloomberg

Crunchbase

The primary sources include CXOs, VPs, directors, technology & innovation directors, product managers, and related executives from key organizations from both the supply and demand sides. Similarly, we have also interviewed various end user organizations. We cannot reveal the end-user organizations due to non-disclosure agreements.

For instance, the region forecast is based on extensive secondary research and primary Interviews. We have conducted primary interviews across the regions to get more region-specific insights. Additionally, primary interviews were conducted with independent consultants and subject matter experts in respective regions. These experts were interviewed to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market and validate the research findings and estimations. The primary and secondary data inputs referred for triangulation and forecast for the region segment are as follows,

Top Player’s historic revenues and Year on Year Growth

Top Players’ regional presence and revenue patterns

Recent Developments and strategies of vendors and end users (E.g., Mergers & Acquisitions, Partnerships, New Product Launch, and others)

R&D Investments & Innovation Landscape

Start-up Ecosystem and Funding Initiatives

Regulatory Environment and Implications (Country or region Specific)

