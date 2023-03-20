Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Global Analysis & Forecast Report 2030

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Growth & Trends

The global respiratory protective equipment market size is expected to reach USD 24.69 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Stringent government regulations and the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic leading to awareness among consumers is expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period. The emergence of new biological viruses, such as COVID-19, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), along with a shift in a trend toward proactive measures in the healthcare sector is expected to propel the product demand over the forecast period.

Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global respiratory protective equipment market on the basis of product, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Air-Purifying Respirators (APR) and Supplied Air Respirators.

Air-Purifying Respirator (APR) led the global market and accounted for more than 60.5% of the overall revenue share in 2021. The widespread demand for disposable masks, such as N95 and surgical masks, during the pandemic, has been a key factor responsible for the segment’s high share. The segment is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. The demand for N95 and surgical masks , especially for first responders, healthcare workers, and the general public, is expected to continue post-pandemic on account of the realization that masks are the primary source of protection. Half-mask APRs are used in industries, such as healthcare, mining, fire services & emergency response, and the military.

, especially for first responders, healthcare workers, and the general public, is expected to continue post-pandemic on account of the realization that masks are the primary source of protection. Half-mask APRs are used in industries, such as healthcare, mining, fire services & emergency response, and the military. The Supplied Air Respirators (SARs) segment is estimated to witness steady growth from 2022 to 2030. These respirators are primarily used in case of negative pressure and when PAPRs do not provide adequate protection, especially in hazardous environments. The growth of the chemical, pharmaceutical, and oil & gas industries in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be the key factor driving the demand for SARs. Repeated instances of wildfires in the U.S. and Australia, along with a rise in funding for firefighting services, have increased the demand for Self-contained Breathing Apparatuses (SCBA). Moreover, an increase in the surface and underground mining operations is likely to boost the demand for SCBA over the forecast period.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Oil & Gas, Fire Services, Petrochemical/Chemical, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Construction, Healthcare, Mining, Others.

The healthcare segment led the market and accounted for over 53.2% of the global revenue in 2021. The emergence of global infectious diseases including COVID-19, Influenza A (H1N1), and Ebola virus promotes the use of protective respiratory equipment in the healthcare sector, which is projected to drive industry growth over the forecast period. The growing awareness about worker safety during the pandemic resulted in increased product demand from the industrial end-use segment. Rapid industrialization in countries including China, India, Malaysia, and Vietnam along with continuous improvement in the occupational health and safety standards is expected to drive the segment over the forecast period.

In a bid to revive the economic downturn caused by the pandemic, governments have been giving out financial stimuli to boost infrastructure development. Employees working in the construction industry are exposed to respiratory hazards including silica dust, lead dust, and silica vapors among others, due to which, the RPE market in the construction industry is expected to grow at a steady CAGR over the forecast period. The mining industry is characterized by exposure to various particulates including organic vapors and gases, which can cause harm to the human body. The industry promotes the use of respirators to avoid the health issues caused by exposure to silica and other metal dust. Air-purifying respirators with a cartridge are one of the commonly used respirators in the mining industry to avoid exposure to contaminants in mines.

Respiratory Protective Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market players are investing in product development with a renewed focus on technological integration. Increasing market competition due to the pandemic has resulted in price wars and hoarding of raw materials & products, which is likely to affect the industry trade in the short term.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global respiratory protective equipment market include,

3M

Alpha Pro Tech Limited

Ansell Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Avon Rubber p.l.c.

MSA Safety Incorporated

Intech Safety Pvt. Ltd.

Delta Plus Group

Bullard

ILC Dover LP

DuPont

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Polison Corporation

Uvex Safety Group

Gateway Safety, Inc

Order a free sample PDF of the Respiratory Protective Equipment Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.