Yeast Beta-glucan Market Leading Players Analysis, Size And Growth Factors By 2030

Yeast Beta-glucan Market Growth & Trends

The global yeast beta-glucan market size is expected to reach USD 353.9 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2022 to 2030. Immune-boosting properties associated with the product are likely to open numerous opportunities for the product growth in applications including food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and animal feed. Yeast beta-glucan is a polysaccharide that binds with immune cells and improves immune responses within the body. Yeast beta-glucan has been considered to be a valuable food ingredient owing to numerous health benefits such as its ability to reduce upper respiratory tract infections, help reduce cholesterol, and improve gut health.

Yeast Beta-glucan Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global yeast beta-glucan market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Animal Feed, Others.

The food and beverages segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021. It is projected to maintain its lead throughout the forecast period. Increasing intake of functional foods and dietary supplements across the globe is likely to be the key factor for the market growth over the projected period.

and dietary supplements across the globe is likely to be the key factor for the market growth over the projected period. The low cost of the product is expected to be a primary reason for its demand in animal feed applications. The animal feed application segment is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth rate of 9.0% in terms of revenue over the forecast period. The major product benefits include enhanced immune status of animals, increased antibody titers after vaccination, and increased resistance against microbial infections.

In the personal care and cosmetics segment, it is mainly used in skincare products such as skin moisturizers, toners, conditioners, and sunscreen lotions. Increasing consumer spending, especially in women from developing countries, is expected to open new opportunities for the product in personal care and cosmetics applications.

Yeast Beta-glucan Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is characterized by the limited presence of players in the market. The Yeast Beta-Glucan manufacturers are particularly focusing on R&D activities in their respective segments of product offerings, for its expanding or widening usage across end-use applications.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global yeast beta-glucan market include,

Cargill, Incorporated

Lesaffre Human Care

EMD Millipore

Biorigin

Kerry Group plc

Lallemand, Inc.

Specialty Biotech Co., Ltd.

Van Wankum Ingredients

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.

Leiber

Order a free sample PDF of the Yeast Beta-glucan Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.