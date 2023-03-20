Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Report by 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 20, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Industry Overview

The global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market size was valued at USD 5.0 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% over the forecast period. The key factors driving the market are complexity in product design, increased competition, an increase in the number of small-scale manufacturers of medical devices, and strict approval norms. The COVID-19 pandemic has emphasized the significance of developing novel low-cost medical equipment. This crisis has resulted in a global economic and health pandemic. As a result, several enterprises have shut down their manufacturing facilities and halted the majority of the manufacturing process.

Medical device TIC services have always been on the rise since they serve a crucial role in protecting consumers worldwide from hazardous and low-quality medical device products. For example, the demand for masks has increased as a result of COVID-19, and several countries have released appropriate specifications, such as UNE 0064-1, UNE 0065, and UNE 0064-2. Pricing pressure exists in developed countries, such as the U.S., thus operators are seeking ways to reduce costs throughout the value chain. On the other hand, the real potential resides in developing economies. However, developing regions are likely to be price-sensitive.

As a result, market players are working hard to cut the overall cost of gadgets. Outsourcing analytical testing processes allows businesses to focus on product development and marketing initiatives. The COVID-19 pandemic has created a devastating impact on the healthcare industry. However, the market witnessed a considerably minimal negative impact in 2020 compared to other business domains. Moreover, the market even witnessed a significant surge in its growth rate in 2021, owing to the increasing focus on analytical testing of medical devices for COVID-19 infection.

The regulatory authorities also conduct routine post-market surveillance by charging the manufacturers a fee. The receipt of any complaints regarding the product’s flaws results in its removal from the market, demonstrating the stringency of these procedures. Personalized medicine, drug-device combinations, Artificial Intelligence (AI), wearables, and a greater emphasis on real-time patient monitoring have all resulted in a complicated medical device ecosystem. When it comes to chronic disease management, such as diabetes and Cardiovascular Diseases (CVDs), real-time patient monitoring, remote patient monitoring, and continuous patient monitoring are the primary areas of focus.

Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market based on services, device type, end-use, therapeutic areas, and region:

Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Services (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Extractable & Leachable

Material Characterization

Physical Testing

Bioburden Testing

Sterility Testing

Other Tests

Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Reprocessed Devices

Others

Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospital

Others

Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Therapeutic Areas Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cardiology

Diagnostic Imaging

Orthopedic

IVD

Ophthalmin

General & Plastic Surgery

Drug Delivery

Endoscopy

Dental

Diabetes Care

Others

Medical Device Analytical Testing Outsourcing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global medical device analytical testing outsourcing market include:

SGS

Toxikon, Inc

Eurofins Scientific

Pace Analytical Services LLC

Intertek Group plc

Wuxi AppTec

North American Science Associates, Inc.

Envigo

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Medical Device Testing Services

