Breastfeeding Accessories Market is driven by Increase in the Number of Working Women

Breastfeeding Accessories Industry Overview

The global breastfeeding accessories market size was valued at USD 2.22 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.45% from 2022 to 2030. The demand for breastfeeding accessories is increasing owing to a rise in the global women’s employment rate. Furthermore, an increase in awareness campaigns by government and market players regarding the availability of breastfeeding accessories is anticipated to impel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, various market players such as Medela LLC, Laura & Co., Newell Brands, and Ameda, along with universities including Washington University and Fudan University are raising awareness among women regarding breastfeeding and its benefits by arranging campaigns and providing informative magazines. In addition, social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram have enabled individuals to access information about breastfeeding and related accessories.

Similarly, an increasing number of milk banks around the globe is predicted to propel market growth further. Due to the high demand for breast milk storage, the number of milk banks is increasing. Milk banks are beneficial for mothers and are considered a progressive initiative. If the mother is infected and there is a risk of disease transmission, the mother is unable to lactate, or the baby is orphaned, milk banks can offer major advantages. Thus, an increase in the number of milk banks may increase the use of breastfeeding accessories, thereby driving the market over the forecast period.

Moreover, the presence of favorable demographics such as the growing global birth rate in emerging and underdeveloped nations provides opportunities for the market players to expand their presence in these countries. For instance, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the birth rate in the U.S. has reached 11 per 1,000 population, with a fertility rate of 56.0 births per 1,000 women (aged 15 – 44). The increase in the number of births is anticipated to increase the use of breastfeeding accessories, thereby boosting the market growth over the forecast period.

Even though COVID-19 had an adverse impact on the market, the use of breastfeeding accessories is expected to increase during the post-pandemic period. The COVID-19 vaccine has been introduced globally, as a result, countries have opened their international borders, due to which the supply chain is expected to normalize during the post-pandemic period. Furthermore, the birth rate is expected to increase post-pandemic. For instance, researchers at the University of Michigan predict an increase in the number of births post-pandemic. Hence, the market is expected to witness a gradual surge in demand for breastfeeding accessories.

Breastfeeding Accessories Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global breastfeeding accessories market on the basis of product and region:

Breastfeeding Accessories Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Nipple Care Products

Breast Shells

Breast Pads

Breastmilk Preparation and Cleaning Products

Breastmilk Storage and Feeding

Perineal Cooling Pads

Breast Heating Pads

Breast Cooling Pads

Baby Weighing Scales

Maternity/Nursing Bras

Nursing Tank Tops

Lactation Massager

Breast Pump Carry/Tote Bags

Postpartum Recovery Accessories

Breastfeeding Accessories Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Medela AG introduced a new silicone breastmilk collector in North America. This product was designed to help lactating mothers minimize milk loss and increase the company’s market share in North America.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global breastfeeding accessories market include:

Medela AG

Ameda, Inc.

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Chiaro Technology Limited

Pigeon Corporation

Spectra Baby

Lavie Mom

Motif Medical

Mayborn Group Limited

