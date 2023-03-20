Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segment Analysis by Call Point, 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, Mar 20, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Industry Overview

The global disposable blood pressure cuffs market size was valued at USD 249.77 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.02% from 2022. Increasing incidences of hypertension due to changing lifestyles are contributing to the disposable blood pressure (BP) cuffs market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the demand for disposables BP cuffs is very high on account of the growing elderly population and increasing risk of lifestyle associated disorders among a wide population due to the rising incidences of obesity and sedentary lifestyle.

In addition, the increasing incidence of cross contaminations in healthcare facilities is another key contributing factor driving the market growth. As per World Health Organization (WHO), healthcare-associated infections Fact Sheet, hundreds of millions of patients are affected by HAIs worldwide each year. The aforementioned factors are attributed to the market growth over the forecast period. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 caused by the novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) has shown a positive impact on the market growth owing to the increasing usage of blood pressure monitors as well as increasing concerns about cross-contamination events caused due to coronavirus.

Reusable blood pressure cuffs are known to be among the primary sources of cross-contamination and facilitate the spread of COVID-19 infection and other healthcare-associated infections in healthcare settings. The use of disposable cuffs has been found to reduce the risk of healthcare-associated infections in several healthcare settings, thereby favoring the adoption of these devices. In addition, the need to control the spread of COVID-19 infection is anticipated to create huge growth opportunities for market players. For instance, in July 2020, Vancouver Coastal Health (regional health authority) swapped its reusable BP cuffs with disposable ones to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, thereby increasing the demand for disposable blood pressure cuffs by its affiliated members. With such increasing demand for these devices globally, the market is projected to have significant growth during the forecast period.

Rising cases of HAIs are another significant factor anticipated to propel market growth during the forecast period. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) report, out of every 100 hospitalized patients, 7 in developed and 10 in developing countries will acquire at least one HAIs. In addition, roughly 30% of patients in ICU are affected by at least one HAIs in high-income countries. Similarly, as per a report published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in 2018, the prevalence of HAIs in European countries was around 7.1%. It was also reported that around 4,131,000 patients suffer from HAIs each year in Europe. Such cases are expected to increase the demand for disposable BP cuffs. Hence, hospitals and other healthcare facilities are seeking the adoption of disposable BP cuffs to curb the infection rate in medical facilities. Thereby contributing towards the market growth.

The U.S. dominated the market with the highest shares of 88.71% in 2021. Government initiatives to encourage the adoption of disposable medical supplies in order to prevent infections in healthcare facilities is the key factor responsible for the growth of the market in this country. Moreover, the high prevalence of hypertension, coupled with high expenditure to manage the condition, is anticipated to drive market growth in the country.

Furthermore, advancement such as the availability of disposable BP cuffs in different sizes and colors for accurate BP readings is anticipated to drive the market growth. Manufacturers refocused on the development of cost-effective, innovative, and easy-to-use products. The improvement in BP cuffs such as Flexiport BP Cuffs by Welch Allyn is expected to boost the usage rates in the coming years. These BP cuffs do not have connectors & traditional cuff tubes and are easy to handle. The attached benefits of the use of these cuffs are presumed to fuel the market demand during the forecast period.

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global disposable blood pressure cuffs market based on call point, product type, and region:

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Call Point Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Physicians

Clinicians

Surgeons

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Neonate Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs

Adult Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs

Disposable Blood Pressure Cuffs Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

November 2018: SunTech Medical- a manufacturer of BP monitoring products, launched Small Adult PLUS BP cuff which could reduce inaccuracies in BP measurement. These cuffs are available in disposable, vinyl, or durable materials. This may increase the customer base and goodwill of the company.

Key Companies profiled:

Some of the prominent players in the global disposable blood pressure cuffs market include

GE Healthcare

Philips

SunTech Medical, Inc.

Omron Healthcare, Inc.

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

American Diagnostic Corporation

Hill-Rom Services

Midmark

Cardinal Health

Medline Industries

