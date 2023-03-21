Clinical Trials Support Services Market Status, Key Vendors Analysis and Regional Outlook 2023-2030

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 21, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Clinical Trials Support Services Industry Overview

The global clinical trials support services market was estimated at USD 19.4 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030.

The global market is projected to expand rapidly due to the rising demand for trials in emerging economies, rising R&D investment, and an increasing number of contract research organizations (CROs). The pharmaceutical firms’ (R&D) venture has been steadily increasing every year, largely due to patent expirations. An ordinary patent terminates after 20 years; in the pharmaceutical area, there is an arrangement that provides for the entry of a generic version of the medication into the market following a time of 10 years. Thus, firms are boosting their R&D interests to speed the advancement of drugs, subsequently extending the whole market.

Clinical trials support services are quite useful in the event of a drug, assay design, and clinical testing. It also covers tasks such as strengthening clinical test locations, securing and storing research medicines, drug dosage calculation, and kit handling. Preclinical groundwork and research are provided by clinical test support services, which include clinical test site assistance, obtaining and storing study drugs, blinding of study drugs, patient recruiting, coordination, and reconciliation of returned medications.

The clinical trial sector underwent significant changes in 2021. With the introduction of COVID-19 vaccines, numerous clinical trials that had been halted due to the pandemic were re-initiated. In the first quarter of 2021, around 44% more clinical trials commenced compared to the first quarter of 2020. Although in-person clinical trials were once again viable, adoption of new technologies remained high, with 74% of sponsors adopting remote monitoring and 77% of sites using eRegulatory software.

Many software tools for data management are referred to as “Clinical Data Management” (CDM) systems. Multicentric trials require CDM systems to handle massive volumes of data. The majority of CDM systems utilized by pharmaceutical companies are commercial, but there are a few free-source tools accessible as well. Oracle Clinical, Clintrial, Oracle Clinical, Macro, RAVE, and eClinical Suite are common CDM tools. Maintaining an audit record of data management actions is important in regulatory submission studies. These CDM tools help ensure the audit trail and manage discrepancies. The CDM activities include data collection, CRF tracking, CRF annotation, database design, data entry, medical coding, data validation, discrepancy management, and database lock.

Clinical Trials Support Services Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the clinical trials support services market based on service type, phase, sponsor, and region:

Clinical Trials Support Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Clinical trial site management

Patient recruitment management Patient recruitment & registry Patient retention Others

Data management

Administrative staff

IRB

Others

Clinical Trials Support Services Phase Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV

Clinical Trials Support Services Sponsor Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical companies

Medical Devices

Others

Clinical Trials Support Services Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Clinical Trials Support Services Industry include

Charles River Laboratories Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

IQVIA

Syneos Health Inc.,

The Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC

Icon PLC

WuXi AppTec

LabCorp

Alcura

Parexel International

