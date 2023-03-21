Europe Orthopedic Navigation System Market COVID-19 Impact Analysis Report by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Europe Orthopedic Navigation System Industry Overview

The Europe orthopedic navigation systems market size was valued at USD 634.3 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9% from 2022 to 2030. Rising incidences of osteoarthritis and demand for minimally invasive surgeries for joint replacement surgery are expected to boost the demand for surgical navigation systems over the forecast period. Rising expenditure on healthcare, awareness about computer-assisted surgical navigation systems, and adoption of these techniques are some factors expected to contribute to market growth in the forthcoming years.

The market has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 lockdown scenario. The COVID-19 outbreak negatively impacted the elective surgical procedure demand and thereby restricted the growth of the market in Europe. Disruption in the supply chain, inter-country travel restrictions, and slow economic growth resulted in a decline from previous years. As the restriction on elective surgeries lifted post lockdown, the demand for orthopedic navigation systems is set to rise. Orthopedic clinics started with a limited number of elective procedures as the COVID-19 cases began decreasing, which is expected to propel the market growth.

During the outbreak of COVID-19, non-emergency procedures were canceled, which adversely impacted the market, as restrictions resulted in delays for a number of procedures. Approximately 10 million individuals in the U.K. are waiting for surgical procedures, increasing from 4 million before the pandemic. Currently, most nations have elevated restrictions on elective surgery. As a result of the recommencement of surgical procedures at full force, the market is anticipated to gather pace in the forthcoming years.

The European Commission estimates around 20% of the population to be aged above 60 years in 2025. Women are more prone to degenerative joint disorders as compared to men post the age of 50. The total age dependency ratio in Europe is expected to rise to 77.9% by 2080 and the age dependency ratio in 28 EU countries is projected to increase to around 51%. The growing geriatric and obese population prone to hip fractures and degenerative joint disorders is anticipated to create growth opportunities for orthopedic navigations systems in near future.

Europe Orthopedic Navigation Systems Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe orthopedic navigation systems market based on application, end-use, and country:

Europe Orthopedic Navigation Systems Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Knee

Hip

Spine

Europe Orthopedic Navigation Systems End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

