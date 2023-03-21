Medical Foods Market List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

CITY, Country, 2023-Mar-21 — /EPR Network/ —

Medical Foods Industry Overview

The global medical foods market size was valued at USD 21.2 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030. The growing prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases and increasing effort for the dietary management of those diseases are anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast years. For instance, as per the research data published by the University of Liege, it has been estimated that in Europe, the sarcopenia population will increase to 12.9% by 2045 from 11.1% in 2016.

The increasing geriatric population suffering from several chronic and neurogenic disorders such as dementia, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and difficulty in swallowing requires specific dietary management, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market over the forecast years. For instance, according to the WHO, the world population aged over 60 years of age is expected to be doubled from 12% to 22% between the years 2015 and 2050. Furthermore, increasing preference to consume specific foods in order to manage chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, and other nutritional diseases is anticipated to drive the adoption of medical foods.

In addition, medical foods are intended for specific dietary management with distinctive nutritional requirements to treat specific diseases, which are expected to drive the market. Growing product launch activities by the manufacturers and constant innovations in product development are the major factors anticipated to propel the product demand. Besides, in order to treat new inherited metabolic disorders and manage their incurable condition, there is a growing demand for the development of new food for special medical purposes.

In addition, increasing consideration of medical foods to manage and control diabetic neuropathy and diabetes is expected to accelerate the market growth. Diabetes is one of the major chronic diseases and the prevalence has been constantly rising. According to the WHO data published in 2019, approximately 1.5 million deaths are caused directly due to diabetes and it was considered to be the ninth leading cause of death. An unhealthy lifestyle and diet are the leading causes of diabetic neuropathy and medical foods act as a remedy to improve and manage these kinds of disorders. For instance, as per the International Diabetic Federation data in 2019, about 463 million adults are living with diabetes and this number will rise to 700 million by 2045.

Several industry consolidation activities by the manufacturers in the clinical nutrition industry are also expected to propel the market growth over the forecast years. Activities by the manufacturers such as acquisitions, mergers, product launches, and partnerships to enhance their product reach are expected to propel market growth over the coming years. For instance, in January 2020, Nestle entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement to expand its business of clinical nutrition by acquiring Zenpen.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic is boosting the growth of the market and is projected to support the growth in the coming years. For instance, as per an article published in 2020 in The House, medical foods are expected to play a significant role in the recovery and rehabilitation process of patients suffering from the disease. Moreover, owing to the rising burden on critical care services due to the pandemic, the demand for nutritional support and dietetic care is rising, thereby propelling the market growth, penetration, and adoption of medical foods. Hence, the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Medical Foods Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global medical foods market on the basis of route of administration, product, application, sales channel, and region:

Medical Foods Route of Administration Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Oral

Enteral

Medical Foods Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Pills

Powder

Liquid

Others

Medical Foods Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Chronic Kidney Disease

Minimal Hepatic Encephalopathy

Chemotherapy-induced Diarrhea

Pathogen Related Infections

Diabetic Neuropathy

ADHD

Depression

Alzheimer’s Disease

Nutritional Deficiency

Orphan Diseases

Wound Healing

Chronic Diarrhea

Constipation Relief

Protein Booster

Dysphagia

Pain Management

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Other Cancer Related Treatments

Severe Protein Allergy

Other

Medical Foods Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

Online Sales

Institutional Sales

Retail Sales

Medical Foods Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

October 2020: Nestle Health Science launched protein-based ready-to-drink nutritional food in China for special medical purposes (FSMPs). The main component of that drink is a galactomannan, a highly soluble dietary fiber, which can improve and prevent gastrointestinal intolerance and diarrhea.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global medical foods market include:

Nestle

Danone

Abbott

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC

Fresenius Kabi

Targeted Medical Pharma, Inc.

Primus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Medtrition, Inc.

