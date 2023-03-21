Ammonium Sulfate Market Growth, Analysis and Advancement Outlook 2030

Ammonium Sulfate Market Growth & Trends

The global ammonium sulfate market size is expected to reach USD 5.04 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030. The advancement in agriculture technology would drive the demand for fertilizers, which would indirectly result in the growing demand for ammonium sulfate.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ammonium sulfate market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Solid and Liquid.

The solid segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 90.0% in 2021. This is attributed to an increase in demand for the solid segment. Ammonium sulfate is commonly identified as an organic sulfate salt, which is a white odorless solid. It easily dissolves in water but is observed to be non-dissolving in acetone or alcohol. Solid ammonium sulfate crystals are broadly used in alkaline soils as fertilizers globally owing to their ability to improvise the soil nutrient content and sulfur deficiency. The solid or crystalline grade is higher in purity and is hence anticipated to gain preference in the pharmaceutical industry.

The liquid form of the product is commercially available as a pale yellowish solution and is recognized to be a non-toxic, stable, and non-hazardous substance. Liquid ammonium sulfate solution is extensively used in water treatment applications. The market for liquid ammonium sulfate (LAS) is projected to witness significant growth as alternatives of LAS, such as aqueous or anhydrous ammonia, are identified to be hazardous and their transport and handling require adherence to an extensive set of protocols. This type of sulfate is widely accepted and used as an effective and stable source of ammonia for chloramination.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Fertilizers, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Feed Additives, Water Treatments, Others.

The fertilizers segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 70.0% in 2021. The demand is attributed to the use of ammonium sulfate as a fertilizer for alkaline soils as it contains both nitrogen and sulfur. Growing fertilizer consumption across agriculture-based economies is expected to drive the demand for the product over the forecast period. In soil, the product breaks into ammonia, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen, and water. Nitrogen and ammonia are used by plants to make amino acids , while sulfur is required for metabolism.

, while sulfur is required for metabolism. Major applications of ammonium sulfate include fertilizers, food and feed additives, pharmaceuticals, and water treatment. The market is mainly driven by fertilizers as ammonium sulfate is widely used as a substance in fertilizer production and is essentially used by all major nitrogenous fertilizer producers worldwide. Increasing demand for food products has pushed the agricultural industry to use ammonium sulfate products in fertilizer formulations globally. The pharmaceuticals segment is anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. Ammonium sulfate is a key component in the pharmaceutical industry, wherein it is widely used as an intermediate to fractionate and precipitate protein.

Ammonium Sulfate Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market for ammonium sulfate is highly competitive with the big international brands focusing on the development of long-term relationships with the end users. With the further increase in the water treatment operations and the growth of the pharmaceutical sector, the competition is anticipated to increase in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global ammonium sulfate market include,

BASF SE

Evonik Industries

Lanxess Corporation

Novus International

Sumitomo Chemical

Honeywell International

Royal DSM

