Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose Market Regional Outlook, And Competitive Strategies 2030

Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose Market Growth & Trends

The global hydroxyethyl methyl cellulose market size is expected to reach USD 103.0 million by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. registering a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period. The demand is attributed to a rise in construction activities across the globe, which is driving infrastructure development activities. With the growing population and residential sector in countries like U.S. and Canada, the demand for hydroxyethyl methyl cellulose (HEMC) products is expected to increase. The rising demand for the latest transportation systems equipped with modern technologies has resulted in the launch of a number of new road and bridge development projects in Canada.

Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hydroxyethyl methyl cellulose market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Others.

In terms of value, the construction application segment accounted for the maximum share of more than 38.5% of the global revenue in 2021. The growth is attributed to the rise in demand for cement mortar, which is widely used in residential and industrial construction activities. HEMC has a greater impact on the properties & hydration of cement mortars with Portland cement and calcium sulfoaluminate cement. HEMC decreases the fluidity and consistency, thereby reducing the flowability of cement mortar. It improves the water retention ability and decreases the bulk density. Moreover, it decreases the drying shrinkage and improves the tensile bond strength.

mortar, which is widely used in residential and industrial construction activities. HEMC has a greater impact on the properties & hydration of cement mortars with Portland cement and calcium sulfoaluminate cement. HEMC decreases the fluidity and consistency, thereby reducing the flowability of cement mortar. It improves the water retention ability and decreases the bulk density. Moreover, it decreases the drying shrinkage and improves the tensile bond strength. The increasing content of HEMC can lower the compressive and flexural strengths. It also extends the settling time of the cement mortar. In the pharmaceutical industry, HEMC is used as a pore-forming agent, hydrophilic gel matrix material, and coating agent for sustained-release preparation. It can also be used as a dispersion, thickening, and suspension agent. This, in turn, will increase the product demand over the forecasted period. In addition, HEMC is used in the medical field as an emulsification, water-retaining, adhesion, and film-forming agent. The product is used as an excipient in several pharmaceutical products, such as suspensions, oral tablets, and topical gel preparations.

The hydroxyethyl groups in HEMC make it more readily soluble in water and solutions have a higher coagulation temperature. The food application segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to its wide application scope in the food industry. HEMC is used as an adhesion, film formation, emulsification, dispersing, suspending, and water retention agent. As an emulsifier, it is used to hinder the separation of two mixed liquids and texturing ingredients. The texturing factor of the product is particularly used in bakery products to achieve a certain texture & size and to produce gluten-free products.

Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Market Share Insights

August 2021: Akzo Nobel N.V. announced the development of a new manufacturing facility to address the rising demand for additives for fast-growing paints and coatings end-users

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

With the emergence of new business enterprises, there has been an increase in competition among players in the industry. Manufacturers are continuously trying to advance their units and strengthen their presence across the globe.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global hydroxyethyl methyl cellulose market include,

Dow. Inc.

Ashland

Akzo Noble N.V.

Lotte Fine Chemical

Celotech Chemical Co. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Hydroxyethyl Methyl Cellulose Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.