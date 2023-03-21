Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market Size And Landscape Outlook 2030

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market Growth & Trends

The global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market size is expected to reach USD 2.85 billion by 2030, as per the new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2030. The market growth is majorly attributed to the rising demand for low-fat food among the young population and product penetration in food and cosmetics applications.

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market on the basis of application and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others.

The construction application segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021. The large share is attributed to the increasing demand for HPMC in the industry due to its qualities such as water-holding capacity, ability to reduce flocculation and improve viscosity, and prevention of cracks.

HPMC functions as a dispersant, water-retaining agent, thickener, and binder that is used to increase cohesiveness, workability, and shrinkage in the construction industry. It is extensively used due to its low price and different properties. HPMC is widely used in cement-based mortars, gypsum products, masonry mortars, joint fillers, tile adhesives, and self-leveling compounds, among others. Hydroxypropyl methylcellulose has application in cement mortar, plasters, refractory materials, paints, gypsum concrete slurry, fiber walls, and others.

The pharmaceuticals application segment accounted for the second-largest revenue share in 2021. It is commonly used as a thickener in alcohol hand sanitizers. The rising demand for hand sanitizersfollowing the outbreak of COVID-19 has significantly triggered the demand for HPMC globally. Depending on the viscosity requirement, the application dosage can be adjusted to optimize the production process and lower operational costs. HPMC solutions with maximum viscosity are widely used in eye drops. They have optimal compatibility with electrolytes and are thus, appropriate for use in eye drops as a thickening agent. In addition, the rising number of pharmaceutical companies across global emerging economies is expected to boost the overall demand for the product.

Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The market is highly competitive with manufacturers intensely focusing on improving their products. Strong experience and expertise in the HPMC market have helped manufacturers maintain significant market shares. Various strategic tactics and decisions of the leading companies have helped them to grow in the market and acquire a large customer base.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global hydroxypropyl methylcellulose market include,

Ashland

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chemcolloid Limited

Zhejiang Haishen New Materials Limited

DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

CP Kelco U.S., Inc.

Celotech Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Hebei Yibang Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Changzhou Guoyu Environmental S&T Co., Ltd.

