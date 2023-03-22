Continuous Delivery Software Market SWOT Analysis, Business Growth Opportunities by 2030

Lakewood, Colorado, 2023-Mar 22— /EPR Network/Continuous Delivery Software Market anticipated to grow 1.5x by the end forecast period with a CAGR of over 18.25% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).

Continuous Delivery is a software development strategy in which software is created for short life cycles and is deployed reliably whenever it is needed. Continuous Delivery is the ability to securely and swiftly push updates of any kind, such as bug patches, configuration changes, new features, and experiments, into production or into the hands of users.

For consistent delivery, the deployment mechanism is critical. Continuous Delivery is an ever-evolving software advancement technology that augments and automates any company’s software delivery process. Various deployments are frequently made depending on the end-user requirement and the size of the company. The use of Continuous Delivery and DevOps in application deployment connects a company’s event and operations activities.

Continuous Delivery Software Market Segmentation:

Continuous Delivery Software Market, by Development Mode

On-premises

Cloud

Continuous Delivery Software Market, by Organization Size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

Continuous Delivery Software Market, by End-Use

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Media and entertainment

Telecommunications

Retail and eCommerce

Education

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others (transport and logistics, government, and energy and utilities)

Based on the region, the continuous delivery software market has been segmented into five geographical regions, namely, North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America held the largest share in the continuous delivery software market, followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the global continues delivery software market during the forecast period.

Continuous Delivery Software Market, by region

North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, UK, Spain, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, Slovakia, Hungary, Czech Republic, Belgium, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Northern Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major market players covered in the Continuous Delivery Software Market:

Atlassian

IBM

XebiaLabs

CA Technologies

Electric Cloud

Puppet

Chef Software

CloudBees

Microsoft

Flexagon

Micro Focus

Accenture

Wipro

VMware

Red Hat

Shippable

CircleCI

Spirent

Heroku

JetBrains

(Note: The list of the major players will be updated with the latest market scenario and trends)

Competitive Landscape:

Established companies in the market with a major market share

Emerging players who are growing rapidly

New Entrants and Prominent Startups

Competitive Product Benchmarking

Product Development Matrix

