Global Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) Industry Market Set to Witness Explosive Growth by 2030

Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) Industry Market Segmentation:
Radio Detection and Ranging Industry Market, by Product Type
- Naval
- Airborne
- Ground-based
- Space-based
Radio Detection and Ranging Industry Market, by End-Use
- Industrial
- Automotive
- Consumer Applications
Based on the region, the Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) Industry printing market has been segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. In 2021, North America had the largest share in the global Radio Detection and Ranging Industry market, Asia Pacific is further estimated to dominate the global Radio Detection and Ranging Industry market during the forecast period.
Global Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) Industry Market, by Region
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Italy
- France
- UK
- Spain
- Poland
- Russia
- Slovenia
- Slovakia
- The Netherlands
- Belgium
- Norway
- Denmark
- Czech Republic
- Sweden
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Vietnam
- The Philippines
- Singapore
- Australia & New Zealand
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Rest of Latin America
- The Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- South Africa
- Northern Africa
- Rest of MEA
Major market players covered in the Radio Detection and Ranging (RADAR) Industry Market:
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Weibel Scientific A/S
- The Raytheon Company
- Thales Group
- Saab Group
- Rheinmetall AG
- Finmeccanica S.P.A
- BAE Systems PLC.
- Wartsila
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- General Dynamics Corporation
- Rockwell Collins Inc.
- Reutech Radar Systems.
