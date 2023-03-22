Foot Mask Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2023-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 23, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Foot Mask Industry Overview

The global foot mask market size was valued at USD 445.5 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the global market is mainly driven by a rise in the popularity of self-care regimes coupled with the increasing demand for wellness and foot care products. On the other hand, the demand for products was low in several sectors owing to factors, such as supply chain disruptions and a drop in revenue for several businesses. In addition, temporary closures of beauty stores and a decrease in the sales of beauty products affected the market to some extent.

However, high product demand as a result of increased awareness about following a skincare routine and self-care regimes will support the growth of the market. Companies in the global market are increasing their production capabilities and expanding their product portfolios by providing sanitizing products to consumers. The increased importance of handwashing and the need for a hygienic routine as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic have also had a positive impact on the growth of this market. The global market is categorized by several multinational players, such as Johnson & Johnson, Adwin Korea Corp., Baby Foot, and Sephora USA, Inc.

The pandemic has increased consumer engagement through the use of social media and beauty retail channels. The rising demand for body wash, masks, and other exfoliation products has compelled companies to launch DIY skincare kits and subscription boxes. In addition, the pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for products, such as foot creams & masks and hand creams.

However, a rise in consumer interaction in e-commerce channels has stabilized the demand for the skincare industry. The skincare industry is showcasing decent sales owing to the rise in online sales. The pandemic has shifted consumers’ preference towards personal care products. The pandemic has forced companies to shift their presence digitally owing to change in shopping patterns.

Trends, such as DIY kits, self-care/skincare regimes, and the influence of social media channels are increasing the sales in the skincare category. Key players in the industry, such as Baby Foot and Sephora, are expanding by collaborating with social media channels and providing subscription offers for foot products. Such factors are likely to contribute to future growth in online sales.

Foot Mask Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global foot mask market based on product, distribution channel, and region:

Foot Mask Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Exfoliation

Whitening & Moisturizing

Foot Mask Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Online

Offline

Foot Mask Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Foot Mask Industry include

Baby Foot

Barefoot Scientist

Sephora USA, Inc.

Rare Beauty Brands, Inc.

UltaBeauty, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Earth Therapeutics

TONYMOLY

Karuna Skin LLC

ADWIN

