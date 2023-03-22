Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market to Expand at 15.6% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2023-2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 23, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Industry Overview

Asia Pacific prebiotics market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2020 to 2028.

The increasing gut problems coupled with the rise in demand for preventative healthcare products in countries such as India, China, and Japan is expected to result in increased demand for prebiotics products. A large number of people suffer from digestive problems such as cramps, pain, bloating, and constipation. Moreover, certain conditions such as Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), diverticulitis, and Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) have been growing in recent years. This rising prevalence of digestive diseases has generated the demand for fiber or prebiotic-rich food and beverage products.

The demand for inulin in China is expected to witness steady growth on account of ease of incorporation in the food & beverage industry. Inulin is used in dairy product formulations such as yogurts, cheese, and ice creams. Dairy industry growth is expected to be a key driver for the inulin market over the next few years. The technological progress in the field of functional ingredients involves heavy spending on research & development. The research & development costs can be in the form of clinical trials or research on ingredients that adhere to the food regulations in countries.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Asia Pacific Prebiotics market

Although such factors are beneficial for well-established market players, small- and medium-sized companies find it challenging to invest heavily in R&D activities as such costs would have a bearing on the final price of functional ingredients thus posing a challenge for the market. The outbreak of animal diseases in the past has had a negative impact on the animal feed industry, thereby resulting in reduced demand for animal feed ingredients such as prebiotics. For instance, the outbreak of H5N1 bird flu severely disrupted the entire poultry industry in India and led to a significant decline in the consumption of poultry in the country.

The importance of nutritional and fortified food products rose due to the COVID-19 outbreak; thus, food manufacturers are likely to incorporate ingredients such as prebiotics into their products to increase their nutritional value in order to attract consumers. Consumers have been consuming products with functional ingredients as part of preventive health, in turn benefiting the probiotics market as well.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Nutraceuticals & Functional Foods Industry Related Reports

Resistant Starch Market – The global resistant starch market size was valued at USD 1,265.07 billion in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.

The global resistant starch market size was valued at USD 1,265.07 billion in 2022 and is estimated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030. Americas Seeds Market – The Americas seeds market size was valued at USD 6.02 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Asia Pacific prebiotics market on the basis of product, source, form, functionality, application, and region:

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Product Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Inulin

Fructo-oligosaccharides

Mannan-oligosaccharides

Galacto-oligosaccharides

Xylo-oligosaccharides

Isomalto-oligosaccharides

Resistant Starch

Resistant Maltodextrin

Beta-glucan

Others

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Source Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Roots

Fruits & Vegetables

Cereals & Grains

Others

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Form Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Powder/Crystal

Liquid

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Functionality Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Gut Health

Cardiovascular Health

Bone Health

Immunity

Weight Management

Others

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Application Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Food & Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Animal Feed

Asia Pacific Prebiotics Regional Outlook (Volumes, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

China

India

Japan

Taiwan

Australia

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

South Korea

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Asia Pacific Prebiotics Industry include

BAOLINGBAO BIOLOGY

Tata Chemical Ltd.

Quantum Hi-Tech (China) Biological Co., Ltd.

SAMYANG HOLDINGS CORPORATION

CJ CheilJedang Corp

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Fuji Nihon Seito Corporation

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.

Order a free sample PDF of the Asia Pacific Prebiotics Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter