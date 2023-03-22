Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Share Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 23, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Industry Overview

The global chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves market size was valued at USD 238.3 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0% from 2019 to 2028.

Increasing cancer prevalence across the globe is expected to boost the demand for chemotherapy, resulting in driving the market. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, various governments placed lockdown restrictions, resulting in the inability of the hospitals and health care centers to conduct cancer screenings and treatments. This resulted in hindering the overall examination conducted by the oncologists, thereby reducing the demand for chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves during the pandemic.

As COVID-19 cases increased rapidly in the U.S. in 2020, the duties of oncologists were shifted toward taking care of COVID-19 patients. This led to a delay in cancer surgeries, reduction in chemotherapy administrations, and in-person visits for cancer treatment. Doctors were instructed to initiate telehealth visits to protect cancer patients from coronavirus exposure. As a result, the demand for disposable gloves mandated for COVID-19 treatment witnessed growth but the demand for chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves decreased in the U.S. The use of cancer wards for the treatment of COVID-19 patients further declined the demand for chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves globally.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restraints and growth of the Global Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market

Various government and private organizations, market-based enterprises, and hospitals are working on innovative programs to create public awareness regarding cancer and the benefits of early detection through screening services. Rising awareness pertaining to various types of cancers and their causes is expected to contribute towards the early detection and diagnosis of disease. Survival rates of patients through radiotherapy, chemotherapy and targeted drug delivery are rising. According to research carried out by Lancet, a medical journal, the demand for chemotherapy is expected to rise from 9.8 million in 2018 to 15.0 million in 2040. Rising demand for chemotherapy is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the market for chemo graded nitrile powder-free medical examination gloves over the forecast period.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Advanced Interior Materials Industry Related Reports

Powder Fire Suppression Systems Market – The global powder fire suppression systems market size was estimated at USD 4.37 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The global powder fire suppression systems market size was estimated at USD 4.37 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% from 2023 to 2030. Microencapsulation Market – The global microencapsulation market size is estimated at USD 11,896.2 million in 2022 and is anticipated to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3 % from 2023 to 2030.

Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves market based on type, service, technology, end-use, and region:

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2030)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Industry include

Cardinal Health

Top Glove Corporation Bhd

Ansell Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Sempermed USA, Inc.

Halyard Health, Inc.

Tronex International, Inc.

McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc.

Hartalega Holdings Berhad

Safeko

Order a free sample PDF of the Chemo Graded Nitrile Powder-free Medical Examination Gloves Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter