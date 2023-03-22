Agricultural Adjuvants Market In-depth Analysis by Types, Application and Manufacturers till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 23, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Agricultural Adjuvants Industry Overview

The global agricultural adjuvants market size was valued at USD 3.4 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to expand at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the market is expected to be driven by the growing demand for effective insecticides across the globe. Moreover, increasing pesticide utilization in agriculture to increase crop production and yield is also driving the demand for agricultural adjuvants. Various types of adjuvants are used with pesticides for different purposes to increase pesticide penetration, wetting, and better retention, among others.

The increasing demand for food and beverages globally owing to the growing population is also a major factor for the agricultural adjuvants market. To meet the current demand for food, farmers are focusing on increasing the production and yield of the crops by using suitable pesticides which are driving the market. As adjuvants are made up of chemicals and petrochemicals, during production they may go under various chemical processes that release toxic gases and wastes. Adjuvants can be beneficial for the crop but can give harmful effects while consumption.

Various regulatory authorities such as Registration, Evaluation, Authorization, and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), among others address them by mapping and monitoring the toxicity emission within permissible levels. Regulations on agricultural adjuvants by various authorities in different nations are the major restraining factors for the market. For instance, in Brazil, the regulation for adjuvants was the same as the regulation for agrichemicals (Law 7,802 regulated by Decree 4,074) until 2017. In 2017, the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply (MAPA) is addressing the agricultural adjuvants in Brazil.

The demand for green adjuvant is expected to be high in the near future. Increasing focus on health and wellness among consumers is one of the major factors for the growth of green adjuvants. Consumers are gradually inclined toward organically produced foods in the U.S. Hence, companies are focusing on developing bio-based eco-friendly adjuvants such as organo-modified siloxanes, modified vegetable oils, and methylated seed oil, among others.

Agricultural Adjuvants Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global agricultural adjuvants market on the basis of type, application, crop, and region:

Agricultural Adjuvants Type Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Activator Adjuvants

Utility Adjuvants

Agricultural Adjuvants Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Herbicides

Insecticides

Fungicides

Others

Agricultural Adjuvants Crop Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

Cereal & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Agricultural Adjuvants Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Agricultural Adjuvants Industry include

Clariant AG

Solvay

Corteva Agriscience

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC.

Evonik Industries AG

Ingevity

Nufarm Limited

Croda International PLC

BASF SE

Miller Chemical & Fertilizer, LLC.

Helena Chemical Company

WinField United

Wilbur-Ellis Company LLC

Stepan Company

