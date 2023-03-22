Surgical Simulation Market Drivers, Regional Outlook and Business Development Analysis till 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, Mar 23, 2023 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Simulation Industry Overview

The global surgical simulation market size was valued at USD 253 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1% from 2021 to 2028.

Increasing focus on patient safety and the growing geriatric population is propelling the demand for surgical simulation products. According to the WHO, the population in the Southeast Asia region is rapidly aging. In 2017, the proportion of persons aged 60 or above was 9.8%, which will be augmented to 13.7% by 2030 and 20.3% by 2050. Thus, the health issues in elder people are diverse, such as Noncommunicable Diseases (NCDs) injuries and disabilities, owing to declining functional ability.

The rising number of surgeries performed globally is expected to result in high demand for simulation products to help avoid or diminish medical errors during surgeries, which, in turn, is contributing to the market growth. With technological advancement, the use of minimally invasive surgical procedures is growing rapidly. Minimal invasive techniques are quickly becoming standard surgical techniques for numerous surgical procedures. Performing minimally invasive treatment procedures requires specific psychomotor skills. Simulation provides a proper tool for training and learning these skills.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the world has entered a state of emergency. To protect lives and conserve Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), the governments of different nations placed restrictions on nonessential medical procedures. This stopped elective surgery cases across the globe, triggering a dramatic reduction in the number of cases accessible for the education of surgical residents. The virtual simulation was adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic to improve and strengthen procedural and patient care skills. The pandemic has reduced medical training opportunities in the traditional apprenticeship process, with fewer elective procedures and reduced access for residents to operating rooms.

In response, vendors, such as VirtaMed, introduced a surgical gynecology simulation suite in February 2021.Moreover, during the pandemic, VirtaMed occupied their simulators on ‘tour’ frequent times to support continuing medical education and supply workshops for residents across France, Switzerland, and Germany. In September 2020, the company’s second surgical simulation tour was introduced in France in association with the STAN Institute and the French Association of Surgery. Considered impactful by residents and educators alike, most tour contributors agreed that surgical simulation must be a sure training requirement. Thus, versatile and expanding surgical education solutions are expected to enhance the market growth in the coming years.

Surgical Simulation Industry Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical simulation market on the basis of specialty, material, end-use, and region:

Surgical Simulation Specialty Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cardiac Surgery/Interventional Cardiology

Gastroenterology

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic Surgery

Reconstructive Surgery

Oncology Surgery

Transplants

Others

Surgical Simulation Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Metal

Polymer

Surgical Simulation End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospitals

Specialty Centers

Others

Surgical Simulation Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA (Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global Surgical Simulation Industry include

Materialise

Startasys Ltd.

Canadian Aviation Electronics, Ltd.

Surgical Science

Mentice

Gaumard Scientific

Simulab Corp.

VirtaMed AG

3-Dmed

Laerdal Medical

3D Systems, Inc.

Osteo3d

Axial3D

Formlabs

