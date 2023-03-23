Rome Italy, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — On behalf of the UNITED RESEARCH FORUM team, I wish you all stay healthy and safe. My warm thanks to the CEO of United Research Forum Dr. Vanga, for the opportunity of welcoming and addressing you. It is an honour and privilege to formally Well come you as a speaker for the 3rd International Conference on AI, Data Science and Robotics (AI, Data Science and Robotics Conference 2023) to be held during June 26-27, 2023 at Rome, Italy. AI, Data Science and Robotics Conference shares an insight into the recent research and cutting-edge technologies, which gains immense interest with the colossal and exuberant presence of young and brilliant researchers, business delegates and talented student communities.

The conference will cover a wide spectrum of presentations related to the theme “Innovative Research in core applied AI, Data Science Robotics areas” and collaborative approaches that include disciplines that transcend medical borders. It will feature internationally renowned speakers who will share, discuss, and dissect significant new developments and scientific advancements, They will also be sharing insights into cutting edge technologies. This conference will be participated by professionals from diverse fields like Artificial Intelligence Engineers Data Scientists & Engineers Robotics Engineers & Researchers Machine Learning Engineers Cognitive Automation Consultants Computational Neuroscientists Professors Researchers & Students Software Developers CEOS, CTOS, CIOs Business Strategist’s Entrepreneurs We are looking forward to a highly productive meeting of great scientists from different countries around the world and I thank you all for your commitment and active participation to the advancement of our practice.