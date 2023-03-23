Binmile Announces Amit Grover as New Senior Vice President of Sales

Noida, India, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile, a leading custom software development company, is proud to announce the hiring of Mr. Amit Grover as the new Senior Vice President of sales. Mr. Grover brings a wealth of experience and leadership to the company, making him an ideal fit for this critical position.

Amit Grover is a seasoned professional with more than 18 years of experience in understanding technology portfolio, challenges, and priorities of tech buyers in various industries and is well versed with industry models of optimization, digital transformation, and how new technology can be leveraged innovatively to accelerate the digital and IT transformation of the businesses. He is known for his innovative ideas, strategic thinking, and collaborative approach, all of which will be valuable assets as he takes on this new role with Binmile Technologies.

In this new role, Mr. Grover will be responsible for leading Binmile’s sales team, developing and implementing sales strategies, and driving revenue growth. He will also be responsible for building and maintaining strong relationships with key clients and partners, and identifying new business opportunities to help the company continue its growth trajectory. His leadership will be critical in ensuring the company stays competitive in a rapidly changing technical environment.

“We are thrilled to have Amit join our team as Senior Vice President,” said Mr. Avanish Kamboj, CEO of Binmile. “His extensive experience and proven track record of success will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in our industry.”

Mr. Amit Grover added, “I am excited to join Binmile and work alongside such a talented team. I look forward to helping the company achieve its sales goals and contributing to its continued success.”

Mr. Grover holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and has previously held the Vice President – Sales position at Kellton Tech Solutions Limited. They are known for providing cutting-edge digital transformation solutions and services in strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. He will be based out of Binmile’s Noida office.

About Binmile Technologies

With a focus on digitally transforming businesses and a culture that is passionate about innovation, Binmile Technologies is reaching milestones toward becoming the industry leader in the IT services industry. The company works with a motto to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities providing digital transformation and product engineering services and solutions to Independent Software vendors (ISVs), Fortune 500 enterprises, and SMBs across the globe. By the transfer of digital skills, knowledge, and concepts from their innovation ecosystem, Binmile empowers businesses with an AI-powered core, allows the business to Agile digital at scale, and drives continuous improvement with always-on learning. Over the years, they have developed digital products and solutions for 180+ global clients from the high-tech, BFSI, healthcare, education, e-Commerce, and manufacturing businesses, etc. Binmile combines agility and speed of implementation with a focus to help industries alleviate software development concerns by employing a pragmatic and outcome-based approach.