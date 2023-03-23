TRIBE PRO TOOLS Is Offering Free Delivery on Orders Over £50.

TRIBE PRO TOOLS is one of the leading manicure nail tools, brow tools, lash tools and facial tools suppliers for the British Beauty Salons and technicians. To make shopping experience more enjoyable, they are offering free delivery on orders over £50.

London, UK, 2023-Mar-23 — /EPR Network/ — TRIBE PRO TOOLS, the leading supplier of premium-quality detailing tools and accessories for salons, has just announced a fantastic new offer for UK customers. For every salon owner, TRIBE PRO TOOLS will offer free delivery on all orders above £50. This means that customers can now enjoy the convenience of shopping for their favourite detailing products from the comfort of their homes without worrying about shipping costs.

TRIBE PRO TOOLS is known for providing high-quality beauty tools and accessories to beauty professionals across the UK. Their range of products includes manicure tools, lash and brow tools, facial tools, and more. With a commitment to providing excellent customer service, TRIBE PRO TOOLS is dedicated to ensuring that salon customers have a seamless shopping experience.

“We are delighted to offer free delivery to our customers on all orders over £50,” said a spokesperson for TRIBE PRO TOOLS. “We understand that our customers value convenience and affordability, and we want to make it easier for them to access our products. This promotion is part of our ongoing commitment to providing the best possible service to our customers.”

The free delivery offer is automatically applied at checkout, and salon customers can expect their orders to arrive within 2-5 working days. TRIBE PRO TOOLS offers a comprehensive range of salon tools, which means you can find everything you need in one place. This not only saves you time but also ensures that you get all the products you need to deliver a complete salon experience to your clients. So why wait? Head over to TRIBE PRO TOOLS’ website today to take advantage of this amazing offer and start treating yourself to some of the best products in the market for detailing!

About the company:

TRIBE PRO TOOLS is a leading manufacturer of Titanium Coated Professional Manicure and Pedicure Tools, Lash and Brow Tools, and Facial Tools that meet the highest Salon Hygiene standards. They started their business in 2020 with a motive to provide the safest tools. We’ve partnered with Klarna to ensure our products and tools are accessible to all budgets. Their working hours are 10 am to 10 pm, Monday to Friday.